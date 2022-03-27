Cameron Ward gave it up.
“I feel like our receiver room is the best part of our offense right now,” Washington State’s new quarterback said Saturday after the Cougars’ third day of spring football drills and first in pads.
“The way they can make plays in one-on-one coverage. The catches they can make, like the one-handed catch Lincoln Victor made the first day of spring ball. Even the young cats like Orion Peters, just the way he gets in and out of his cuts.”
With Ward explicitly getting the majority of reps, the sophomore transfer can afford to heap praise on his receivers. But coach Jake Dickert suggested the Cougars need more depth at receiver than they showed last year in Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot.
“That’s going to be another position where we’ve got to find the playmakers,” he said. “With more of a tempoed offense, we’re going to rotate in a lot of guys. I want that group to be consistent. It’s flashy right now. But let’s be consistent.”
He mentioned the solid examples of outside receivers De’Zhaun Stibling and Donovan Ollie in that regard, putting the onus on a slotback group missing 2021 seniors Calvin Jackson Jr. and Travell Harris, and waiting for Renard Bell to join contact drills in preseason camp.
As for Ward, “Fast and furious,” Dickert said. “His understanding of what we are expecting of him. Off-script, he’s incredible. I grew up on Brett Favre, and that’s who he reminds me of a little bit. You’re going to take some of the good with the bad, and we want to keep growing his leadership. His voice, his demeanor, everything matters, and he’s gotta be our engine that starts the car every day.”
He was asked the qualities he expects in the Air Raid variant the Cougars are installing.
“When you’re going to throw the ball 40 to let’s say 60 times a game, you’ve got to have a confidence in you, and it’s not always going to be perfect,” he said. “Our guys love the film room, they love being out here on the field. Not just Cam, but the rest of that quarterback group is really learning and growing together. It really starts between the ears, and then you’ve got to have it in your heart, and that’s what those guys do.”
Juice Men of the Day, he said, were center Konner Gomness, who “has been unbelievable from Day 1,” and defensive tackle Amir Mujahid.
During the 2021 season, Dickert didn’t seem worried his defensive line was showing more general disruption than tallying sacks. But now that he’s the head coach and Brian Ward is defensive coordinator, he’d like to see a hike in the sack totals.
“Find ways to get our edges out of those six techniques and more in wide-nines,” he said, “and finding more times to cut them loose. I was a little tight in that stuff, I was so gap-oriented. He’s a little more aggressive with our front, and I think it’s really going to pay off. But more importantly, those guys are ready for it. They’re now three years into the technique and the message and mindset.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.