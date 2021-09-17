Since joining the USC coaching staff last year, Donte Williams has spent game days in the press box, scrutinizing the action from afar for the first time in his career.
This week in Pullman, he’ll be coaching from the sideline, cloaked in a new mantle of authority, and he’ll be looking directly into his players’ eyes. He’ll be imploring them to remember what Trojan football is all about.
Williams, 39, a touted recruiter and secondary coach who’s moved up the ranks quickly, was named interim head coach Monday in the wake of the firing of Clay Helton. He’ll make his debut as the boss at 12:30 p.m. Saturday when USC (1-1, 0-1) plays Washington State (1-1, 0-1) in a Pac-12 game at Gesa Field (Fox).
If weather forecasters are correct, he’ll be baptized by rain as well as fire. He’d want nothing less.
“Coming to USC was the first time I’ve ever been in the (press) box,” he told reporters this week in Los Angeles. “I’m grateful for the opportunity, but at the same time I love being on the field. I love being around the guys. I love hyping those guys up and being fully involved.”
One of his tasks will be to clean up the little mistakes that, it appears, broke the camel’s back.
They led to a 42-28 loss at L.A. Memorial Coliseum last week against Stanford, a 17-point underdog. The Trojans committed nine penalties for 111 yards and trailed 42-13 early in the fourth quarter.
Two days later, USC athletic director Mike Bohn (whose first AD job came at Idaho from 1998-2003) pulled Williams aside and delivered the news. Helton was out, and Williams was the new sheriff.
“Since then, it’s been pretty much nonstop,” Williams said later in the day. “I got my chance to have my first practice out here as the interim head coach. I’m just taking it one step at a time right now.”
After that light workout, the Trojans conducted full-pad practices Tuesday and Wednesday that coaches described as energized.
Williams wants them to “play together as a family and a team,” he said. “Everybody says those words, but you’ve got to live by those words. When you make stupid mistakes that cost the team, you’re not protecting your family.”
Helton went 46-24 in six-plus seasons and even impressed his detractors with his patience and decency. But his team’s performances fell short of the lofty expectations of USC and its fans. The timing of his dismissal — two games into the season — was more surprising than the dismissal itself. His assistants spent much of Monday tending their players’ psyches — and their own.
“Heartbroken,” defensive-line coach Vic So’oto told reporters. “(Helton) is probably the best I’ve ever met in this business as a person, and the environment he created for an assistant coach was awesome.”
Two other members of the staff — offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and offensive-line coach Clay McGuire — are former Washington State assistants, still inculcating the Air Raid tenets of former Cougar boss Mike Leach.
All of their futures are thrown into uncertainty by Helton’s firing.
“It’s just being a pro — that’s what it’s about,” defensive coordinator Todd Orlando said. “I don’t look at it from my standpoint, I really don’t. I just look at it from the kids’ standpoint.”
Bohn probably thought about handing the interim reins to Orlando, who’s been a DC for 16 years at six schools. Instead he anointed Williams, whose only coordinator tag has been his present one as defensive pass-game coordinator at USC.
Now, he’s the first Black head coach in Trojans history.
“There’s been a lot of guys before me that probably have done more than I’ve done to have the opportunity,” Williams said. “So it’s not just about me, per se. It’s about a lot of guys that came before me. It’s a lot of guys that will come after me.”
Raised in the Los Angeles area, Williams played defensive back for three colleges, capped by a stint at Idaho State, and his coaching career has been a whirlwind. Since 2013, he’s been an assistant at San Jose State, Arizona, Nebraska, Oregon and USC. His mentors have included Mike Riley, Rich Rodriguez and Chris Ault. At the moment, he’s especially thankful for the closeness he’s developed with many of his players, starting on the recruiting trail.
It will help him get his message across Saturday in Pullman.
“I don’t believe, if a person makes a mistake, you just yank them out,” he said. “If you take them out of the game and you look in their eyes and they look shell-shocked, like a lost dog or something, then you take them out.
“You can’t see that in the box.”
