During a season rife with uncertainty, Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coach Brian Orr relied heavily on four seniors and a junior who composed a perfectly unchanging starting lineup.
For that very reason, he’ll be facing a new set of uncertainties moving forward.
To wit:
Will any of those seniors capitalize on the NAIA’s decision, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, to grant an extra year of eligibility to fall- and winter-sport athletes?
If they all decline the opportunity, who will be ready to take their places next season?
Can the term “rebuilding” be applied to a 21st-year coach?
“I’ve never really used that phrase,” Orr said Wednesday, “but if none of our seniors come back, that’s what I could call it — we’re going to be in a rebuild. We’re going to have youth. As much as anything, we’re going to have a lot of unknowns.”
Like all sports programs during the pandemic, the LCSC women have grown accustomed to unknowns, and Orr is impressed by how well they’ve endured them. The Warriors completed a 14-6 season last week at Sioux City, Iowa, with a 69-53 loss to Campbellsville (Ky.) in a round of 16 game of the NAIA tournament.
Orr’s teams now have crafted winning records in eight consecutive years and 19 of the past 20. If that streak is to continue, he’ll have to quickly bring along some young players.
As to the veterans’ options, he already knows seniors Jansen Edmiston and Peyton Souvenir will move on with their lives, and junior guard Abby Farmer is graduating early and also leaving. Two other seniors, Kiara Burlage and Abbie Johnson, likely will base their decisions largely on their academic goals.
Those five players started every single game this season and provided 57 of the team’s 69 points per contest. Embodying that consistency, the 6-foot Burlage averaged 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, a year after being named third-team NAIA All-American.
Early in the season, one of Orr’s biggest challenges was finding opponents amid the pandemic. Only one other member of the Cascade Conference elected to play during the traditional season (some schools are playing in the spring), and for a while the Warriors weren’t sure they’d reach the 10-game minimum for participation at Nationals. As it was, their 17-game regular season didn’t prepare them ideally for the NAIA tournament.
But Orr liked what happened in the meantime. Even in the best of times, veteran teams aren’t always pictures of consistency during practice, he said. Sometimes a type of senioritis sets in, but he didn’t see that from this bunch.
“It was such a difficult season, just trying to schedule games, trying to stay positive, stay focused on the immediacy of today — ‘Hey, let’s get better at practice today,’” he said. “Everybody came in with a tremendous attitude to get better as a team.”
Now the nature of the challenges shift. For one thing, the departure of Souvenir and Farmer leave LCSC with no point guards at the moment.
Several young Warriors will be asked to step up next season, most notably freshman forward Maddie Holm (3.2 points), 6-3 sophomore post Sara Muehlhausen (2.3), sophomore guard Rachel Schroeder (1.8) and sophomore guard Hannah Broyles (1.5). Also likely to emerge is freshman guard Callie Stevens, who appeared in only four games.
Orr also thinks his 2021 signing class — which already includes Jaimyn Sides, Ellie Sander and Audrey Miller — will be one of his best.
If so, it also will be one of his most timely.
