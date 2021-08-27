We thought for this football season, we’d try something a bit different.
According to my predecessor, assistant city editor Matt Baney, high school football previews have run within the confines of the daily Tribune Sports section for at least 40 years. Two generations! It definitely was good for local content, and I’m sure every subscriber waited anxiously to see how their favorite team was preparing to start the season.
So I thought, absent-mindedly, instead of making our subscribers wait, possibly, days before seeing their team’s preview run in the daily section, why can’t we put everyone into one, neat little special section?
Thus, the idea behind our preview was born. It’s a tried-and-true formula that has worked throughout the country at numerous family- and corporate-owned newspapers. It’s a simple concept: preview each team in one place, giving you, the consumer, a one-stop shop for all things high school football.
I was told it couldn’t be done. I was told we’ve done it the same way for so long. I was told the advertisers wouldn’t be there.
So I took a chance. I wanted to implement the idea when I arrived in August 2019, but I had so much on my plate and to pull it off in a short amount of time was a bit of a stretch, so I put it on the back burner.
I wanted to roll the idea out last year. However, we all know what took place when COVID-19 struck our world in March 2020. It was just not feasible to do it then with all of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, with the loss of advertising dollars so great it reminded me of all of the losses everyone took when the Great Recession hit in 2008.
So I shelved the idea once again. But I was determined to make it happen this year. With seemingly all sports coming back to a “normal” time frame, I felt this was the time to roll out the project.
Sure, my work began two years ago when I arrived, but I wanted to amplify it more. So once the Avista NAIA World Series concluded, I went to Managing Editor Craig Clohessy, and with his blessing, I marched forward with the project.
Collaborating with our advertisting and marketing departments, with big assists from marketing director Doug Bauer and consultant Steve Ellison and their crew, we set out an ambitious timeline to hit the area’s businesses, athletic departments and all those who wanted to be a part of this inaugural project. Most certainly, I was floored with the response we received from the community at large.
Hence, what you see here is a culmination of all of our hard work. For a first year putting this together, I couldn’t be more proud.
We hope you, the subscriber, are as well. This is a project we hope to continue in the future. It is vital and important that we give not just these high school football players, but all high school athletes, the spotlight many of them so richly deserve.
On behalf of all of us here at the Tribune, we say good luck to all the athletes that will take the fields and courts this season.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.