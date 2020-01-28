“New” doesn’t need to coincide with “problematic.”
With a handful of Division I transfers and a wealth of junior-college notables sprinkled alongside a few returners apt to lead, Lewis-Clark State baseball looks more like an auspicious reload, rather than a rebuild.
The Warriors, in Year 2 under coach Jake Taylor after a 35-15-1 campaign and early exit at the 2019 NAIA World Series, open their season at 1 p.m. today with a matchup in California against William Jessup.
Don’t anticipate today’s LCSC to resemble last season’s — really, in most respects.
“We had to replace a lot,” Taylor said. “We lost a lot of good arms last year (10), a lot of solid position players (seven). But it was a great process. We like the guys we brought in. We got some versatile position players, guys that can really hit, and some top-end arms.
“We really like where we are.”
The infield, in particular, is shaping up to be intimidating. That’s to the liking of Taylor, an LCSC alum and longtime prep coach who’s fully settled into the job.
The routine plays — the calm force-outs and double-plays — have looked effortless, and otherwise, the at-bats have been more consistent. Clarkston’s A.J. Davis and Lewiston’s Riley Way reprise their roles as a trusty 1-2 defensive punch in the middle. Plus, Way’s speedy baserunning is a nice complement to Davis’ forte — reaching base, which he led the Warriors in doing last year (.452 on-base percentage).
Toss in former Apple Cup rivals Jack Johnson, from Washington, and Washington State transfer Dillon Plew, and Taylor has reason to feel confident. Slugger Zach Needham (10 homers last year) will split duties at third and catcher.
“We should provide some more offensive firepower there (in the infield), for sure,” Taylor said.
At first base, Taylor has noted senior Brock Ephan, the only remaining player from L-C’s 2017 championship team — the last title for the Warriors. He missed the last two years with an unspecified injury.
Newcomer Blake Diggle, California’s junior college player of the year (Mission College), will get time there, as will Luke White, a junior from Lewiston who’s coming home after a stint at Yakima Valley College.
Taylor said “depth” quite a few times. Even better is that many of the aforementioned can be moved around the infield — and occasionally to the outfield — without drop-off.
“We try to go out and get the most athletic, physical guys that can withstand the demand of L-C baseball from Day 1,” Taylor said. “We want to be able to manipulate the lineup a little bit, move some guys around and create some openings.”
Because so, Taylor said the first five games might see him tinkering a lot with the lineup, just to get the best personnel sorted out.
Back in the grass, Caden Goldby is the lone returner. That doesn’t have Taylor or his players concerned.
The Warriors charged the outfield with the additions of former Virginia Tech contributor Dalton Harum — who’s from Wenatchee, Wash. — and Aidan Nagle, a league MVP last year at Cuesta College (Calif.). Lewiston’s Jaden Phillips will move out of the infield to join the group.
“They’re all new guys out there, but I think it’s a special group,” Way said. “They can all swing it, they take good leads, they fly around and make plays, and they got good arms.”
Because LCSC experience is minimal on the mound, Taylor expects the team’s top facet to alter a bit.
“From being more pitch-oriented last year, to a little more offensive this year,” he explained. “We’ve got plenty of live bats.”
Matt Driver will start out at the front end of the rotation after going for only 10ž innings in 2019. Reliever Jesse Parker, the most tested returner at 23 frames pitched, should be relied on greatly. Sophomore Greg Blackman will be in the mix, and juniors Ryan Kaser and Elias Moctezuma are coming back off injuries. Provided he’s healthy, Moctezuma could be an effective closer for what Taylor calls a “tight-knit, smaller (pitching) group.”
L-C is looking forward to a few new arms, too. North Carolina State transfer Cole Acosta enters with Power Five know-how. UNLV transfer lefty Sage Diehm, juco All-American Luke Tedrick and several other JC standouts will fill help fill the void.
They’ll be throwing to a combination of Needham, Lower Columbia transfer Zach Threlfall and Lewiston grad Jackson Fuller.
“There’s some (pitchers) suffering from injuries, so we may struggle a little bit at the beginning, getting it squared away,” Taylor said. “But I think our pitching staff will be real strong this year.”
If there’s anything that hasn’t changed, it’s the hard-working, tradition-based approach to L-C baseball.
“We’ll power through (the season) with tried-and-true things that have worked in this program the last 30 years,” Taylor said.
That lingering goal of NAIA title No. 20 is nothing new, either.
“Last year, we got caught up in looking at the World Series,” Needham said. “We gotta take it a day at a time, one game at a time.”
NOTES — Jan. 28 marks the earliest start to an L-C baseball season in program history. … LCSC will get an automatic bid to the World Series, a trend that will end in the 2022 season, when it’ll need to win an Opening Round tournament.
