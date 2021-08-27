New-look Bears building on success

MOSCOW — It’s not every season that a “small” high school program from Idaho loses its star three-year starting quarterback — and a tight end and lineman to NCAA Division I football.
Those are just a few positions the young Moscow Bears team replaces heading into this season, but 10th-year coach Phil Helbling said he’s excited for his up-and-coming players to get their own chance to shine.
“It’s their opportunity to make a mark and a stamp on their program and do things differently, do things their way,” Helbling said. “I’m just excited for our kids, excited for the opportunity they have to just get out and play ball in what should hopefully be a more normal year.”
One of those players is senior quarterback Leon Hutton. The versatile 5-foot-9, 176-pounder takes over for departed three-year starter Chad Redinger.
Like Redinger, Hutton has shown an ability to find room running the ball.
“I’m excited to see what Leon Hutton can do under center at the quarterback position for us,” Helbling said. “Good little athlete there and not something we’ve had to have him do the last couple years outside of one snap last year.”
Hutton’s one big snap was a memorable one. At the time a running back and third-string quarterback, Hutton heaved a 38-yard pass to Jonah Elliss on third-and-15 on the final drive to clinch an Oct. 9 win against Lakeland.
Now, Elliss is with the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 and Moscow’s biggest lineman, Tyler Skinner, signed with the Idaho Vandals.
But Moscow still has some key returners ready for more.
Senior running back Isaiah Murphy can run the ball with the best of them, 6-4 senior receiver Cody Isakson leads a senior-laden receiving corps and junior offensive/defensive lineman Micah Elliss is the next Elliss brother ready to make a name for himself.
Jonah and Micah are brothers of Kaden Elliss of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.
Micah Elliss and Isakson each earned Class 4A Inland Empire League honors last season.
Last year, the Bears won their first state playoff game in ages — a 47-6 trouncing of Jerome in the first round.
It’ll be tough for this young Moscow team to reach those heights again, but the foundation for success already is there.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces, we’ve got a lot of new kids who are going to have to step up and play some intrical parts on offense and defense,” Helbling said. “It’s just going to be ‘can we get through games week to week and keep kids healthy,’ and if we can do that, I think we’ll be all right.”
Moscow opens the season at 7 p.m. today at Grangeville.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.
Moscow
COACH — Phil Helbling (10th year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 1-1 in Class 4A Inland Empire League, 4-2 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Cody Isakson, sr., WR/DB; Isaiah Murphy, sr., RB/LB; Dylan Decker, sr., WR/LB; Erik Blaker, sr., RB/LB; Shafer Dycus, sr., WR/DB; Micah Elliss, jr., OL/DL; Logan Tate, jr., WR/DB; Dominic Hutton, soph., OL/DL; Eddy Qualls, so., OL/DL; Elijah Elliss, soph., QB/LB; Cody Wilson, soph., WR/DB; Toby Frei, soph., WR/DB.
Five things to watch
1. For the first time in three years, the Bears have a new starting quarterback in Leon Hutton. Like his predecessor, Hutton has shown an ability to run the ball but he has limited experience passing in varsity games.
2. Senior running back Isaiah Murphy is poised for a breakout season. The balanced runner has the potential to rack up a lot of yards, and “we’re going to need him to,” coach Phil Helbling said.
3. Moscow’s young linemen likely will take their lumps early in the season but their growth will be pivotal for the Bears’ success. The departure of most of last year’s line hurts, including Idaho signee Tyler Skinner.
4. Every year, Helbling preaches the importance of keeping players healthy. End-of-season goals often come down to keeping key players between the hashes and not on the sideline. The importance only grows with a young team like Moscow.
5. There’s no Redinger, Skinner or Jonah Elliss (who now is at Utah), but Moscow still has some senior leaders in players like Murphy, Hutton and receivers Dylan Decker, Cody Isakson and Shafer Dycus. Helbling says it’s time for them to set their own mark on the program.