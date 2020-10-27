New Loggers coach preaches toughness

Coaching veteran John Hostetter hasn’t seen the film, and he’s only met his new football team once since accepting his next position last week.
Yet he can guarantee at least one thing about his Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers: “They’re gonna be tough.”
No doubt about it. Their next boss owns decades of experience coaching prep-ball grinders in Alaska to back that premise up.
“I believe in hard-nosed football,” Hostetter said. “It’s all about the culture. I believe these kids can be warriors like anyone else. I don’t know their history yet; I haven’t seen game tape. But if they have heart, they’ll respond well to what we’re trying to do.”
Hostetter was revealed recently by Loggers director Bob Thorson as the program’s third coach in its seven-year history. He’s set to take the reins of the NCAA affiliate — which mostly plays western Division III programs — starting in the 2021 fall season.
The 69-year-old eagerly came out of his three-year football retirement after a mutual friend of his and Thorson’s — Alaskan coach Randy Klingenmeyer — linked the two up.
Thorson had mentioned his coaching search on a phone call with Klingenmeyer, some of whose players had been recruited by Thorson’s team in past years.
“He said, ‘I think I know the perfect person,’” Thorson recalled.
“... He’s the perfect candidate, and the timing is perfect too.”
Hostetter’s coaching tenure in Alaska spanned about 30 seasons total. In all, he’s been involved in the teaching side of the game off and on since injuries at Foothill College (Calif.) cut his playing career short.
Up north, he contributed to five large-school crowns during an eight-year span that saw him coordinate the offenses at state powers A.J. Dimond and Robert Service.
“At that point (throughout the 1990s), Dimond and Service were pretty much unbeatable,” Hostetter said, referencing three key wins with the latter in the late ’90s: a 30-point rout of Kentridge (Wash.), the No. 7 team in the state then; a blowout of Las Vegas’ Cheyenne, a top-50 team west of the Mississippi; and a handling of the nation’s No. 17 squad, Kahuku (Hawaii).
“No one knew anything about Alaskan football. ... A lot of teams just weren’t ready for the kind of toughness our kids had.”
Hostetter, who enters with nine years of head-coaching experience as well, also spent time at Eagle River and West High, where he served alongside former Washington State tackle Bob Garman.
He’s coached a mass of future collegiates, including former NFL fullback Brandon Drumm, a Colorado Buffalo, and early-2000s Wazzu guard Phil Locker. His son, Josh, was a D-III All-American lineman at Pacific Lutheran.
“Without a doubt, my greatest accomplishment has been helping turn boys into young men of integrity,” said Hostetter, who’s been published in Scholastic Coach magazine and has twice been tabbed to speak at the prestigious PemCo All-Sports clinic in Seattle.
The native of northern California will employ an offense at L-C Valley that has become massively popular in The Last Frontier — the Wing-T.
“Every time there’s a championship team in Alaska, it seems to be that style,” he said of his system, a deceptive, “four-back” scheme that leans on the run, but forces opposing defenses to respect the pass.
“(Receivers/quarterbacks coach) Gene Straughan is a bit of a quarterback guru, so we’ll take advantage of that, but our main thing is running it. When you get into tournament time in October, November, if you can’t run it, you’re in trouble.”
Hostetter, apart from the multiple west-coast clinics he’s taught and learned at, sharpened his understanding of the Wing-T at Delaware-based camps, heeding instruction from storied Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens coaches Tubby Raymond and Ted Kempski, who are known for perfecting the offense in the 1970s.
“John’s an innovator in many ways,” said Thorson, whose previous teams mostly took an air-it-out approach. “He’s interested in hybrids and combinations in offensive styles. But what’s great is his commitment to the run.”
Hostetter lives with his wife, Stephanie, on a “mini-farm” in Nampa. She’ll “keep the home fires burning” with the family’s prosperous tax preparation business while he continues his coaching passion, and maybe gets some fishing in on his off days.
“I intend to be buried at the 50-yard line,” he said.
Hostetter plans to stage an L-C Valley spring camp for the first time. His focus right now is on reeling in “top-notch” assistants, and scouring the region to beef up his roster to about 40.
“I’ll be looking at everything brand spanking new,” he said. “No one rests on their laurels. My philosophy basically is: If you work hard, you’ll play.”
