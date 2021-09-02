As the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers gear up to return from a two-year competitive hiatus, new additions on the coaching staff and roster alike make this perhaps the most intriguing season since the team’s revival in 2014 as the only NCAA Division III football program in the country not formally affiliated with a school.
During a 2020 season that was not, program director Bob Thorson hired veteran John Hostetter as head coach, while former NFL player Jeff Bregel came onboard as an offensive/defensive line coach late this summer. The two are hoping to guide the Loggers to success in a fall season that begins Saturday with an away game against Linfield University of McMinnville, Ore.
Hailing from Alaska, Hostetter was semi-retired before a mutual friend connected him with Thorson last year. Hostetter, who is entering his sixth decade coaching football at one level or another, previously was part of eight state titles in Alaska and coached multiple future collegiate players, along with eventual NFL recruit Brandon Drumm.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have been able to do a lot of positive coaching, and it’s been a great life,” Hostetter said.
Hostetter worked and familiarized himself with the Loggers through three weeks of spring ball in April before resuming practice during the summer.
“We basically went through setting up our new system,” he said of the spring practices. “We had some new kids coming in from other schools; we picked up three or four existing college players. We actually ran some scrimmage, and we were hoping to get a bona fide spring ball game, which we ended up having that green/gold game just here last Saturday. We had pretty good participation, and it was a good springboard for what we’re doing now.”
Bregel brings a wealth of high-level experience to his role. He was a two-time All-American at USC in the 1980s before being drafted in 1987 to play as a guard for the San Francisco 49ers alongside the likes of Joe Montana and Steve Young. San Francisco won the 1989 and 1990 Super Bowls while Bregel was on the roster, but he sat both games out with injuries.
Bregel said this year’s Loggers have been practicing “a lot of similar plays to what we ran with the 49ers.”
“A lot of the action on the front line is basically plug-and-pull,” he said. “We’re pulling the guards a lot. ... It’s just all types of action by the guards in different directions, misdirection, causing chaos. They don’t know what’s coming at them. This is a unique offense because it’s a lot like what the 49ers ran under Bill Walsh; plug-and-pull, basically.”
The Loggers field a 32-man roster this year, including fourth-year returners Skyler Schuchardt and Luke Dalton, along with NAIA transfers Conner Crawford from Montana Northern, Garrett Thibodeau from Rocky Mountain College, and quarterback Brendan Wong from Peru State College in Nebraska. LC originally was scheduled to start its season facing Puget Sound Community College this past Saturday, but that game was postponed because of weather-related issues. As for Linfield, Thorson calls it “one of the elite DIII programs in NCAA football,” posing a fierce challenge for a team which has struggled to put wins on the board its past several seasons.
“We have some outstanding talent on the team,” Hostetter said. “We’re very thin. We’re praying nobody gets hurt. I’m pretty insistent about starting 22 guys, and we have some players that are a little banged up, so I think if nobody gets hurt we’re going to be in pretty good shape. They’re all working their tails off, and I’m looking for good things from all of them.”
Wendt may be contacted at cwendt@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.
SCHEDULE
Sept. 4 — at Linfield, 4 p.m.*
Sept. 11 — at Pacific, 5 p.m.*
Sept. 25 — at Puget Sound Community College, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 — Puget Sound Community College, 1 p.m.
Oct. 10 — at George Fox, 4 p.m.*
Oct. 17 — at Whitworth, 1 p.m.*
Oct. 24 — at Pacific, 10 a.m.*
* — denotes scaled down roster