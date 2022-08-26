For the first time in more than a decade, Moscow will have a new coach on the sideline when it hosts Kellogg today to start the 2022 season.

Rob Bafus, who took the reins from the retired Phil Helbling, brings championship experience from the Idaho Class 1A level, where he won a state championship with Troy in 2010 and turned the Trojans into perennial playoff contenders during his time there from 2009-16. Troy also finished as runner-up in 2013.

Tags

Recommended for you