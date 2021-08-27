GENESEE — Genesee’s new football coach isn’t exactly a new face around campus.
Justin Podrabsky already has coached most of his Bulldogs either as the head junior varsity and varsity assistant basketball coach the past three years or as a baseball assistant the past two.
“I would say at least 90 percent of the kids I’ve coached previously at least in one season or another,” Podrabsky said.
The former Lewiston Bengal and Idaho Vandal tight end takes over for Alex Schnebly after four seasons as an assistant on Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri’s staff.
He expects to use elements from Pancheri’s “GoGo” offense with the Bulldogs.
“Offensively, we’re going to be a team that (has) a lot of speed and a lot of quality skill kids to try to get their hands on the ball,” Podrabsky said, “so we’re just going to try to spread it out with them and utilize all our variety of options.”
Podrabsky takes charge during the second year of Genesee’s over-the-border co-op with Colton. Six Wildcat players join this year’s Bulldogs and all are expected to contribute, Podrabsky said.
Two of Genesee’s most explosive players are its pair of starting senior receivers — Cy Wareham and Jack Johnson.
“I don’t know if you’re going to find a better athlete in our area,” Podrabsky said of Wareham. “...Three-sport guy, and he can do a lot of great things for you on offense and on defense.”
Johnson is another multi-sport star who Podrabsky said already has offers to play baseball at the next level. The two helped Genesee win the Idaho Class 1A state baseball championship in the spring.
Throwing to the duo for the second consecutive season will be junior quarterback Angus Jordan. Wyatt Jordan, Angus’ brother, will start at running back.
Genesee was well on its way to a playoff berth with a 4-2 record in 2020 before its season was axed because of COVID-19 cases within the program.
Podrabsky said the team is focusing on enjoying the moment this year and not trying to get hung up on “what ifs.”
“I think they were really disappointed because of how far they had progressed, ’cause I think the year before that they had won only one game the whole season,” Podrabsky said of last season’s unfortunate ending. “One thing we’ve kinda stressed is being in the moment, being present in what you’re doing because you want to take advantage of every opportunity you have because you never know when it can be taken away.”
Genesee
COACH — Justin Podrabsky (first year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 2-2 Whitepine League Division I, 4-2 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Cy Wareham, sr., WR/DB; Jack Johnson, sr., WR/DB; Jackson Zenner, sr., TE/DL; Jacob Krick, sr., OL/DL; Jaxon Moehrle, sr., OL/DL; Kole Riebold, sr., RB/LB; Angus Jordan, jr., QB/DB; Wyatt Jordan, jr., RB/LB; Grant Wolf, jr., RB/LB; Nolan Bartosz, jr., WR/DB; Teak Wareham, soph., RB/LB; Joe Johnson, soph., OL/DL
5 things to watch
1. The Bulldogs must get accustomed to their third head coach in as many seasons, which means learning a new offense and defense again. Look for Genesee to get better as the season progresses and the players get more time with their new bench boss.
2. Genesee and Colton are joining forces for the second consecutive season. All six Wildcats are expected to be key contributors.
3. Cy Wareham is one of the Whitepine League’s most dynamic athletes, not just in football but in baseball and basketball too. The Bulldogs will try to find unique ways to get the ball in his hands.
4 Genesee has two sets of brothers who are expected to make a splash this season: Cy and Teak Wareham, and Angus and Wyatt Jordan. Expect to hear the names “Wareham” and “Jordan” often on the loudspeakers.
5. Last year’s season was cut short because of COVID-19 cases within the program. With much of the team returning, this season marks a new chance to try to get to the postseason.