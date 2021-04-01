New appreciation for spring drills

Cougars, meet the run-and-shoot. This time, for real.
Washington State begins spring football drills today in Pullman, meaning coach Nick Rolovich can introduce players to his offensive system in a detailed, unhurried way for the first time since his hiring 14 months ago.
“One of the main goals is, when we finish spring, that there’s a confidence level in the scheme and each other,” Rolovich said Wednesday in a Zoom news conference.
That type of confidence wasn’t always apparent during the Cougars’ much-delayed four-game season last year, hastily conceived by the Pac-12 after the cancellation of spring drills and amid the postponement of preseason practices from carefree August to hectic October. The Cougs went 1-3.
Of course, the endless disruptions spawned by the coronavirus pandemic created havoc for all football coaches. But especially first-year ones installing new systems.
Now the Wazzu project can slow down and catch its breath as Rolovich takes the baton from Dwain Bradshaw, who oversaw winter conditioning in his role as strength and conditioning coach.
“Obviously, it’s been a challenging year,” Rolovich said. “Challenging for our young players, but I’ve got a lot of respect for them, the stuff they’ve gone through to get to this point. Very impressed with coach Bradshaw and the offseason program in the winter. I think there’s a high level of buy-in into his program and a commitment to each other between the players, which is incredibly important.”
The installation of Rolo’s run-and-shoot will be complicated by his altered picture at quarterback.
On Feb. 3, the Cougars officially announced that former Tennessee starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano had signed with WSU as a graduate transfer. Three days later, the Cougars’ 2020 starter as a true freshman, Jayden de Laura, was tagged with a DUI that resulted in an indefinite suspension.
De Laura will miss at least the start of spring drills, with Rolovich saying he will “monitor the situation as we go through.”
“It’s not something that he’s proud of,” he said of the DUI. “It’s not something the program stands for. But what I told him is, how he deals with this could define the rest of his career, and I’m incredibly proud of his approach — taking the punishment and growing and maturing as a young man.”
Guarantano initially will share reps with junior Camm Cooper, incoming freshman Xavier Ward and others. One of the candidates for the starting job last year, Gunner Cruz, has transferred to Arizona.
Rolovich lauded Guarantano’s diligence.
“I think he came here for a reason,” he said. “Maybe you can ask him ... but he seems to be very grateful, seems to be very pleased with the decision he made, whether it’s what we teach, how we teach, how we treat players, those types of things.”
Spring drills are equally welcome for defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, who also installed new schemes in his first year in Pullman.
“I think some decisions need to be made as far as installation timing — what we need put into the fall,” Rolovich said. “I’m excited for Jake and the defense to go for a traditional installation of the complete defense. I think there’s incredible work ethic and an incredible desire to be a contributing factor in this program. I came up an offensive coach and it’s been an offensive program for a while now. Not that that’s a chip on their shoulder on defense, but I think they want to be a major reason why we win football games.”
Among the defense’s tasks will be to replace safety Ayden Hector, who announced this week he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal. He enjoyed some bright moments as a true freshman last year but drew an indefinite suspension in February after being accused by police of trying to buy alcohol with a fake ID.
The Cougars will practice 15 times between today and April 29, with their Crimson and Gray scrimmage set for Martin Stadium at 2 p.m. April 24 on the Pac-12 Network.
VARIED CHUN NEWS — Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com tweeted Tuesday that WSU athletic director Pat Chun was a finalist for the same post at Kansas. But the tweet was deleted without explanation, and the facts of the situation are hazy.
On the same day, the National Association of Collegiate Athletic Directors announced Chun was its new vice president.
