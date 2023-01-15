Never nervous: Purdy’s 4 TDs lift 49ers past Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring on a two point conversion during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

 Jed Jacobsohn

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy got flushed out of the pocket, spun back the other direction and found a wide-open Elijah Mitchell for the score that put San Francisco in control for good.

Purdy answered another test and delivered another sterling performance in a remarkable rookie season that began as the final pick in the NFL draft.

