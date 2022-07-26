From left, Natalie Graham, Grace Quallman, Kam Forsman and Luke Mastroberardino pose after competing in a meet Moses Lake, Wash. The quartet will be competing in the prestigious Senior Zones swimming meet this week in Clovis, Calif.
Before this year, Lewis-Clark Neptunes swim club coach Chris Engledow had only qualified one athlete for the prestigious 15-state Senior Zones event in his 15-year career: his son, Eli.
Now, he has four going at once. Luke Mastroberardino, Grace Qualman, Natalie Graham and Kam Forsmann will represent the Neptunes as they join forces with other regional clubs from northwestern Idaho and eastern Washington to form an Inland Empire team at the event, which is set to take place in Clovis, Calif., from today through Saturday.
The Neptunes have their last regular practice of the summer this morning at the Orchards pool before they disembark. Kicking off with the 800 freestyle (for which no Neptunes have qualified) on Tuesday, the Senior Zones event will include a total of around 700 athletes from all 15 western states, including Alaska and Hawaii, and will be held at the Clovis West and Clovis North high school pools.
“I’m proud that four of our swimmers made it,” said Qualman, who has been swimming competitively since the age of 11. “Coach has only had one other person in the history of this team make Zones, and this year we have four of us going. It has mostly to do with our team environment, and I just love everyone on it.”
Graham, who qualified in the 100- and 200-yard backstroke, 50 freestyle and 200 IM, is an Asotin graduate who swam in a co-op for Clarkston High, and is set to swim for Grand Canyon University beginning this fall. Qualman (50 free, 100 free, 100 fly) and Mastroberardino (50 free, 100 free) are both incoming seniors and stars for the swimming program at Lewiston High, while 15-year-old Forsmann (100 breaststroke, 100 free, 100 fly) is headed for his sophomore year at Clarkston, which regrettably does not have a boys swim team.
Graham and Qualman went to a different Senior Zones meet this March at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah. Qualman’s 50 freestyle is perhaps the Neptunes’ best bet for a top finish at this week’s Zones; her time of 28.46 seconds at the Jr. Olympics event in Pasco this weekend qualified her not only for Senior Zones, but for an even higher-level Sectionals meet to follow. Aside from harboring competitive hopes and ambitions, she said she is “super-excited” to travel and meet new people in the large field.
“It’s a great opportunity for these kids; they’ve committed a ton of time” said Luke’s father Tony Mastroberardino, noting that the team has been steadily practicing two hours a day, five days a week. “It’s exciting as a parent to see, but also I think it’s pretty exciting for the kids to be representing our community as well.”
Engledow expressed similar sentiments.
“I just can’t say enough about the character of these kids,” he said. “They’re just unbelievable.”