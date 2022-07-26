Making a splash, again

From left, Natalie Graham, Grace Quallman, Kam Forsman and Luke Mastroberardino pose after competing in a meet Moses Lake, Wash. The quartet will be competing in the prestigious Senior Zones swimming meet this week in Clovis, Calif.

 Tony Mastroberardino/Submitted photo

Before this year, Lewis-Clark Neptunes swim club coach Chris Engledow had only qualified one athlete for the prestigious 15-state Senior Zones event in his 15-year career: his son, Eli.

Now, he has four going at once. Luke Mastroberardino, Grace Qualman, Natalie Graham and Kam Forsmann will represent the Neptunes as they join forces with other regional clubs from northwestern Idaho and eastern Washington to form an Inland Empire team at the event, which is set to take place in Clovis, Calif., from today through Saturday.

