Neither good nor bad, WSU’s ’22 season fell right in the middle

Fresno State defensive back Morice Norris (43) tackles Washington State wide receiver Robert Ferrel (12) during the first half of the LA Bowl in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

With how Washington State’s football season ended, it might be easy to forget the Cougs finished with more wins than losses this year.

Blowout losses to Washington in the Apple Cup and Fresno State on Saturday in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl certainly put a sour taste in the mouths of Coug fans heading into the holidays.

Tags

Recommended for you