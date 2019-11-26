GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — CJ Elleby matched his career high with 27 points and Isaac Bonton added 17 for Washington State, but the Cougars fell 82-71 as Nebraska pulled away in the second half on Day 1 at the Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament Monday.
Neither team led by more than six points in the first half, with the Cougs up 37-34 at the break. The difference was at the foul line where WSU was 5-of-9 while the Cornhuskers went 2-for-7. Elleby led Washington State (2-3) with 13 points in the half, and Kevin Cross had nine for Nebraska.
WSU shot 32 percent in the second half while the Cornhuskers shot 64 percent, including 5-of-7 on 3-pointers. The Cougars, who had led the nation in fewest turnovers per game at 7.3, had 13 against the Huskers.
Haanif Cheatham was Nebraska’s ultimate score leader with 19 points, while Jervay Green finished with 16.
First-year Washington State coach Kyle Smith is rebuilding a program that has also lost to Santa Clara and Omaha. Nebraska (3-2) is the first Power 5 team the Cougars have played this season, and was coming off back-to-back 90-plus point games — the first time that has happened for the Cornhuskers since 1999-2000.
Nebraska now leads the teams’ all-time series 7-2, with the last game 21 years ago in Fairbanks, Alaska. It was nine degrees for that Alaska tipoff. Monday it was 70 degrees warmer.
The Cougars continue their Cayman Islands Classic campaign facing Old Dominion today at 2 p.m. PST.
Nebraska had a pair of 13-2 runs in the second half. The first started barely two minutes in and erased a four-point deficit. Jervay Green, who had eight points during the streak, started it with two free throws and followed with a 3-pointer to put the Cornhuskers on top 41-40. He had another 3 during the run, which ended with 13:47 to go and Nebraska up 49-42. The Cougars went 1-for-8 with three turnovers in that stretch.
Washington State was down five points midway through the half when the next Nebraska run began. Cheatham led the charge with six points as the Cornhuskers hit 4-of-5, including a pair of 3s. Cheatham had a 3 to start it and Cross made it 69-53 with another at the 7:22 mark. In that 3 1/2-minute stretch, WSU went 1-for-8 with two turnovers.
Washington State edged the rebounding battle 44-41, but the Huskers had 11 assists to the Cougs’ nine on the day.
WASHINGTON STATE (2-3)
Aljaz Kunz 1-5 0-0 2, Jeff Pollard 2-2 0-0 4, Jervae Robinson 3-13 0-1 7, CJ Elleby 9-21 7-7 27, Isaac Bonton 6-19 2-3 17, Deion James 1-1 0-0 2, Jaylen Shead 1-5 1-1 3, DJ Rodman 0-0 0-0 0, Volodymyr Markovetskyy 3-5 0-0 6, Tony Miller 0-0 1-2 1, Noah Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Marvin Cannon 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-73 11-16 71.
NEBRASKA (3-2)
Yvan Ouedraogo 2-4 0-2 4, Cam Mack 2-8 6-11 10, Dachon Burke 5-13 3-4 14, Haanif Cheatham 8-10 1-2 19, Jervay Green 5-9 3-4 16, Kevin Cross 6-8 0-2 14, Matej Kavas 1-3 0-0 2, Thorir Thorbjarnarson 1-2 0-0 3, Samari Curtis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 13-25 82.
Halftime — WSU 37-34. 3-point goals — WSU 6-27 (Bonton 3-9, Elleby 2-7, Robinson 1-6, Shead 0-2, Kunc 0-3), Nebraska 9-18 (Green 3-5, Cheatham 2-3, Cross 2-4, Thorbjarnarson 1-1, Burke 1-2, Kavas 0-1, Mack 0-2). Fouled out — Mack. Rebounds — WSU 44 (Shead 8), Nebraska 41 (Mack, Green, Cross 8). Assists — WSU 9 (Shead 4), Nebraska (Mack 6). Total fouls — WSU 23, Nebraska 16. A — 660.