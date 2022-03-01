The early and late games between the No. 4 Lewis-Clark State College baseball team and Eastern Oregon produced nearly identical results for the winning Warriors on Monday at Harris Field.
LCSC topped the Mountaineers 8-0 and 8-1 to complete a four-game sweep in the series and improve to 19-1 on the season. The team has won 13 straight games.
But the score lines weren’t the only similarities Monday. The Warriors produced 15 hits before racking up 14, they committed no errors before committing just one and they limited Eastern Oregon to six hits and then five.
Fans who attended both games may have thought they were seeing double.
The biggest difference was it took five innings before the Warriors really got rolling in Game 2. A six-run fifth inning broke open a game that was tied at 1-1 going into the inning.
Sam Linscott’s two-RBI single to right-center field started the scoring run in the fifth.
The first game featured more steady scoring throughout, but a three-run first inning got things started.
Shortstop Riley Way was hit by the first pitch LCSC saw, then raced around to third on an errant throw by the catcher. A sacrifice fly by A.J. Davis brought in the game’s first run, and Aidan Nagle walked to keep things going. An error put Sam Linscott on before Luke White loaded the bases with a knock to right. Center fielder Nick Seamons brought in two with a single to cap the inning.
Linscott, a left fielder, had another big day for LCSC in the two games, going 5-of-9 at the plate with three runs and three RBI.
Also big at the plate were Way of Lewiston High School (5-of-8, 4 runs) and Seamons (4-of-9, 3 runs, 5 RBI).
On the mound, wins went to Drake Borschowa (2-0), who fanned nine batters in five innings; and Greg Blackman (3-0), who struck out six in five innings and allowed one unearned run.
The Warriors on the day struck out 25 Mountaineers.
“Drake and GT (Blackman) pounded the zone and worked quickly to get us back in the dugout,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “Offensively, we were able to use the entire field for the majority of both games.”
Lewiston product Garrett Beckman went 1-of-5 for Eastern Oregon. He served as a pinch hitter in the first game and played first base in the second game.
Next up, the Warriors will host Corban in a four-game series starting at noon Saturday at Harris Field.
“Overall, it was a good weekend and we will get right back after it this coming week,” Taylor said.
GAME 1
EASTERN OREGON LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lunny cf 3 0 0 0 Way ss 4 2 3 0
Kollar rf 0 0 0 0 Davis 2b 4 0 1 2
Roa 3b 4 0 1 0 Nagle rf 4 1 1 0
Garcia lf 4 0 1 0 Linscott lf 5 2 1 0
Powell dh 4 0 0 0 White 1b 5 1 3 0
Marks c 4 0 1 0 Seamons cf 5 1 2 2
Gonzalez 1b 3 0 1 0 Threlfall c 3 0 1 2
Dyer ss 4 0 1 0 Stout pr 0 0 0 0
Watterson cf 0 0 0 0 Mazzone dh 4 1 1 0
Beckman ph 0 0 0 Sa 3b 2 0 1 0
Elgin 2b 2 0 0 0 Signorelli 3b 1 0 1 0
Hamilton ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 37 8 15 6
Eastern Oregon 000 000 000—0 6 3
Lewis-Clark State 312 011 00x—8 15 0
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Bergonzin (L, 1-1) 5 13 7 6 1 2
Bales 2 2 1 1 1 2
Watterson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Borschowa (W, 2-0) 5 7 5 5 1 5
Smith 2.2 2 0 0 0 2
Grow 1.1 2 0 0 0 1
GAME 2
EASTERN OREGON LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Roa 2b 3 0 0 0 Way ss 4 2 2 0
Powell ph 1 0 0 0 Davis 2b 5 1 1 0
Kollar rf 3 1 1 0 Nagle rf 5 0 2 0
Garcia lf 3 0 0 0 Linscott lf 4 1 3 3
Beckham 1b 4 0 1 0 White 1b 4 1 1 1
Marks dh 4 0 2 0 Updegrave 1b 1 0 0 0
Mndrbac 3b 3 0 1 1 Seamons cf 4 2 2 2
Robbins c 4 0 0 0 Mazzone dh 3 0 0 0
Elgin pr 0 0 0 0 Phillips dh 1 0 0 0
Watterson cf 3 0 0 0 James c 4 0 3 1
Gonzales ss 3 0 0 0 Rhoads pr 0 0 0 0
Sheward c 0 0 0 0
Stout 3b 3 1 0 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 38 8 14 7
Eastern Oregon 000 100 000—1 5 0
Lewis-Clark State 001 060 10x—8 14 1
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Bennett (L, 1-2) 4.1 7 5 5 1 5
Myers 1 4 2 2 0 1
Farnswort 0.2 0 0 0 0 0
Brown 1 2 1 1 0 1
King 1 1 0 0 1 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Blackman (W, 3-0) 5 3 1 0 1 6
Day 2 0 0 0 0 3
Shubert 1 0 0 0 0 1
Spagnuolo 1 2 0 0 0 3