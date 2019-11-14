COLFAX — The Washington State and University of Idaho men’s and women’s cross country team will seek berths to the national championships as they compete in the NCAA West Region meet Friday at the Colfax Golf Club.
They will need to come through what WSU coach Wayne Phipps has called “the best cross country conference in the nation.”
The women run first in a 35-team, 6,000-kilometer event beginning at 11:30 a.m., while the men start a 30-team, 8K at 12:30 p.m. For each race, the top two teams in cumulative scoring will advance to the national championship meet, as will the top four individual finishers who are not members of qualifying teams.
The Cougar men rank eighth in the West region in the most recent United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll. Sophomore Amir Ado from Spokane has been WSU’s top male performer for most of the season, but he dropped out with cramps midway through their previous outing at the Pac-12 Championships on Nov. 1 in Monmouth, Ore. Senior Reid Muller stepped up to become the team’s top finisher there with a time of 24:06.3 in the 8K race.
Another sophomore, Zorana Grujic, has led the WSU women in her previous three races. Grujic clocked 20:44.5 in the 6K at the Pac-12 event.
Both of Idaho’s teams rank 15th in the region. The Vandal women are coming off a second-place team showing in the Big Sky Championships on Nov. 2 in Greeley, Colo., where freshman Kelsey Swenson spearheaded their efforts with a 13th-place time of 18:53.5 in the 5K event. Senior Dwain Stucker has led the UI men through the season.
Stanford’s men and women lead the regional team rankings.
The NCAA national cross country championships are set for Nov. 23 at the Lavern Gibson Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERCougar players honored by Pac-12
SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State women’s soccer team grabbed five spots on the All-Pac-12 teams that were announced by the league office.
Senior forward Morgan Weaver was a second-team selection, junior defender Brianna Alger and seniors Averie Collins (forward) and Ella Dederick (goalkeeper) were third-team picks, and forward MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson made the conference’s all-freshman team.
Weaver finished the regular season with 11 goals and four assists for 26 points. Collins had five goals and four assists for 14 points. Alger, who moved to the back this season, and Dederick helped lead a defense that posted seven shutouts and one goal or fewer allowed in 14 games. Alger also had nine assists and Dederick has the most victories in school history with 49. Frimpong-Ellertson registered three goals and one assist in playing all 19 games, 11 starts.
The Cougars will play host to Memphis in the first round of the NCAA tournament at 5 p.m. Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMINGPullman, Clarkston prepare for State meet
The Pullman girls swimming team has four individuals and all three relays will be competing at this weekend’s Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A meet at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.
Clarkston also will have a relay in the competition.
The meet begins at 2 p.m. Friday with preliminaries and continues at 2:10 p.m. Saturday with final events.
Greyhound sophomores Mya Reed and Melrose Gilbert lead the local contingent. They are the top two seeds in the 200 freestyle event. Reed’s seed time is 2:00.44, while Gilbert’s is 2:00.54.
Reed has the fifth-best time in the 100 free (55.84), while Gilbert is fourth in the 500 free (5:29.50).
Junior Natalie Armstrong has the 16th-best time in the 500 free (5:45.78) and the 18th-best time in the 200 individual medley (2:25.47).
Sophomore Madison Weber is the No. 8 seed in the 50 free (25.63) and the No. 13 seed in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.82).
Pullman’s 200 free relay has the third-best time (1:44.98), while the Bantams come in with the 24th-best time (2:05.37). The Greyhounds’ 400 free relay is the No. 6 seed (3:51.88) and the 200 medley relay has the ninth-best time (1:59.98).
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYKabasenche wins WIAA honor
RENTON, Wash. — Pullman senior boys’ cross country runner Eli Kabasenche was honored by the Washington Interscholastic Acitivities Association as one of their athletes of the week.
Kabasenche, a captain for the Greyhounds, earned his second consecutive Class 2A state individual title Saturday by winning with a time of 15:23.60 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco, Wash. The time also set a school record.