INDIANAPOLIS — Southern California's dark days lasted longer than the Trojans would have liked.
A once-elite program had fallen into into mediocrity, losing seasons mixed in with short-lived trips into the NCAA tournament.
A two-week run of playing their best at just the right time has the Trojans turning the corner — possibly toward the Final Four.
Isaiah White scored 22 points and USC shut down Oregon's potent offense to reach the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years with an 82-68 win in a West Region semifinal Sunday.
“We’re making history and it just means a lot to this program,” White said. “As a team, we’re just super excited and we worked for this, so I’m glad that it’s paying off.”
Pac-12 After Dark Indy-style turned into a lights-out performance by USC.
The Trojans (25-7) clipped the high-flying Ducks with their length on the perimeter and 7-footer Evan Mobley in the middle. Offensively, the region's No. 6 seed bobbed and weaved through the holes in Oregon's defense, shooting 57 percent overall and 10 of 17 from 3.
The all-around domination put USC in the Elite Eight for the second time in 60 years and three Pac-12 teams in the regional final for the first time since 2001.
Next up is a shot at undefeated Gonzaga in the regional final Tuesday.
“We believe we can beat anybody," White said.
Oregon certainly had no answer for the long-armed Trojans.
The seventh-seeded Ducks (21-7) floundered after USC switched to zone early on, unable to find holes or get much of anything to drop over it until a late rally that came up short. The Pac-12's best 3-point shooting team (38 percent) went 5-of-21 from the arc.
Eugene Omoruyi had 28 points 10 rebounds, and Chris Duarte scored 21 for the Ducks.
“I let the guys down. I didn’t have them ready for that zone,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “I thought we were, but their length and athleticism really bothered us.”
Oregon and USC have been a big part of the Pac-12's unexpected success in the Circle City.
Picked to be the worst among the major conferences, the league out West opened the NCAA tournament with nine consecutive wins and got four teams through to the Sweet 16.
Oregon State and UCLA already advanced, so the showdown between the Ducks and Trojans meant a Pac-12 trio in the Elite Eight.
Oregon was in a familiar position, running this deep into March for the fourth time in five NCAA tournaments. USC had to reach back to the 2006-07 team with Nick Young and Taj Gibson for its previous Sweet 16 ride.
The Trojans won the teams' lone regular-season meeting 72-58 by getting off to a fast start.
They did the same in the rematch by slowing the fast-moving Ducks.
Normally free flowing on offense, Oregon had a hard time solving USC’s zone between the big guards up top and the shot-swatting Mobley anchoring the paint.
Offensively, USC looked more like the Ducks than they did, pouring in 3s and getting shots at the rim, using a 17-2 run to go up 14. The Trojans led 41-26 at halftime.
USC stretched the lead to 20 in the opening 3 1/2 minutes of the second half before the Ducks finally came to life. An 11-0 run cut USC's lead to 69-60, but the rally ran out of steam.
Oregon turned it over, failed on a lob attempt and then Mobley threw down a two-handed dunk over Franck Kepnang.
“When you’re trying to come back from the deficit that we had you just can’t have those mistakes," Altman said.
East Region
MICHIGAN 76, FLORIDA STATE 58 — Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and top-seeded Michigan took the inside route to the Elite Eight, pounding away in the paint to take down surprisingly helpless Florida State.
Franz Wagner had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who scored their first 30 points of the second half from close range to lead coach Juwan Howard and Co. to a victory in the only “chalk” meeting between a 1 and 4 seed of the second weekend.
Michigan (23-4) moved to a regional final for the first time since 2018. The Wolverines will play UCLA for a spot in the Final Four.
Badly off target most of the night, Florida State (18-7) didn’t eclipse the 20-point mark until M.J. Walker (10 points) hit a jumper with 27 seconds left in the first half. Malik Osborne led the Seminoles with 12 points.
UCLA 88, ALABAMA 78 — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points, hitting two big jumpers early in overtime, and No. 11 seed UCLA held on after Alabama’s Alex Reese drained a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of regulation to beat the second-seeded Crimson Tide.
After beating Michigan State in overtime just to escape the First Four, the unheralded Bruins (21-9) are headed to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008.
UCLA thought it had the game won in regulation when Cody Riley’s lay-in made it 63-62 with 14 seconds left, and Herbert Jones — a 75 percent foul shooter for Alabama — missed both of his attempts with six seconds left.
David Singleton was fouled and made two free throws for UCLA, pushing the lead to 65-62 with four seconds to go. But that still gave the Crimson Tide enough time to find Reese, whose tying 3 splashed just before the buzzer.
Jules Bernard also scored 17 points, Singleton had 15 and Johnny Juzang and Tyger Campbell added 13 apiece as the Bruins gave coach Mick Cronin his first trip to a regional semifinal in 18 years as a college head coach.
Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points and John Petty Jr. had 16 for the Crimson Tide (26-7), who have lost eight of their nine games in the Sweet 16.