Free agency doesn’t start until 3 p.m. Pacific on Monday. The machinations toward getting ready, however, were in full steam Sunday.
And the Miami Heat were at the center of the activity.
With Kyle Lowry set to become one of the top free agents available once the shopping window opens, the Heat announced that they picked up the $19.4 million option year on point guard Goran Dragic — a move that could be a precursor to making a deal for Lowry, who was a Miami target at the trade deadline this past season.
Lowry won’t be the only big name to be closely followed.
A person with knowledge of the situation said Kawhi Leonard was declining his $36 million option for this coming season with the Los Angeles Clippers, and a another person said Chris Paul was declining his $44 million option with the Phoenix Suns. Those people spoke on condition of anonymity because neither move was announced publicly and in both cases, said Leonard and Paul would take the opportunity to negotiate longer deals and remain with their respective teams.
“We’ll know what his decision is at that point in time,” Suns general manager James Jones said last week when asked about Paul’s future. “But I think what we have is enticing, I think he likes being here, we like having him here. So, I’m confident that we’ll be able to have a conversation — hopefully in the coming days that will make everyone happy.”
The 35-year-old Lowry has spent the past nine seasons with Toronto and said after this past season that he wants not just to compete for more championships but that he wants to ensure his “family is taken care of for generations.”
“Money talks, and years talk,” Lowry said in May.