JOLIET, Ill. - Martin Truex Jr. just celebrated his 38th birthday. He has won two of his last three races. He is spending this weekend at one of his favorite tracks.
So yes, life is quite good at the moment.
Truex appears to be picking up some momentum as he tries to become the first repeat NASCAR Cup Series champion since Jimmie Johnson won five in a row from 2006 to 2010. He goes for his third consecutive victory at Chicagoland Speedway today.
"This track has always been really good for me. Obviously, the last two years, it's been really good," said Truex, who turned 38 on Friday. "I had to overcome a lot of issues here both years it seems like to be able to get the win. That's kind of neat looking back on our two races here, what we had to overcome to win. This year is going to be different, I think."
Truex had to deal with a completely unraveled tire on his way to the Chicagoland victory in 2016. He had an early pit-road penalty last year, but he led for 75 laps and finished more than 7 seconds ahead of second-place Chase Elliott.
Truex and the rest of the Cup Series face a different challenge on this visit to the bumpy 1.5-mile oval. Chicagoland was being staged in September as NASCAR's playoff opener, but it has a mid-summer date this season and the forecast calls for temperatures in the 90s.
"Grip's been tough to find this weekend for a lot of guys," Truex said Saturday. "New tires as well, so I mean there's a lot of new things going on. It's definitely going to be tougher, I would imagine that the groove's going to be probably on average a little bit higher than when we run here in the fall. I think more guys are going to get the top working. It's definitely going to be different, but how much it's hard to say right now."
Truex is coming off a win last weekend at Sonoma, outdueling Kevin Harvick on the road course for his third victory of the season in his Furniture Row Racing Toyota. He also won at Pocono on June 3, holding off a hard-charging Kyle Larson.
Truex, Harvick and Kyle Busch have combined for 12 wins in the first 16 races on the Cup Series. The only other winners this season are Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano.
With his three victories, Truex could use the rest of the summer to experiment with his car ahead of the playoffs. But Truex called that strategy "a little bit overblown."
"The experimentation thing I think is something that is more old school," he said. "This day and age you want to have confidence in the things you're doing and continue to do them. So that's kind of the approach we'll take."
Larson pockets Xfinity win
JOLIET, Ill. - Kyle Larson used the high line at Chicagoland Speedway to pass Kevin Harvick and drive away to a dominant victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday.
Riding near the wall at the bumpy 1.5-mile oval, Larson passed Harvick with about 60 laps remaining in the 300-mile race. Brandon Jones moved into the top spot when he stayed on the track while the leaders went in for a pit stop, but the caution he needed never materialized and Larson pulled away when Jones finally went into pit road on a really hot day all over the Midwest.
Larson also won the pole, but the NASCAR Cup Series regular was sent to the back of the field because of an unapproved tire change after qualifying. It was his second win in three starts on the Xfinity Series this season.
.
Harvick finished second, and Cole Custer was third after also starting at the back of the field due to a tire issue. Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five.
The temperature was in the 90s for most of the day, and it soared well into triple-digits inside the cars. Ice bags were almost as popular as new tires at each pit stop. Harvick asked his crew for a smaller, sandwich-sized bag when he was unable to fit a large bag in his suit, and he splashed cold water on his face at one point.
"Water, ice and a towel at the finish line," Larson requested after his 10th career Xfinity victory.
The 25-year-old Larson felt his No. 42 ENEOS Chevrolet was in bad shape after practice on Friday, and he praised his team for its extensive work overnight. He moved in front for the first time about 70 laps into the 200-lap race.
Tyler Reddick started in front after Larson's tire problem, and then won the first stage. But he had a slow pit stop and was penalized for speeding into pit road before he was knocked out of contention by a wreck.