The San Jose Earthquakes, the Seattle Storm, the Calgary Flames, the Colorado Avalanche and the Iowa State Cyclones are some teams named after natural weather disasters.
There’s never been a uniform way in which teams get their nicknames. For some, the decision of a name has came down to fan votes and submissions. In other instances, it has came down to executive decisions.
Sometimes, the nickname has something to do with the location of the franchise, something to do with the rich history of the location. The Oilers is a nickname that was selected by the owners of the NFL franchise previously in Houston and Canadian franchise Edmonton, two cities with a history of oil. The Philadelphia 76ers are named after the year 1776 — when the Declaration of Independence was signed by the Founding Fathers in that city.
In other instances, it’s a nickname picked to sound cool: Seattle with the Kraken, Pittsburgh with the Penguins and the Pirates.
More often than not, they’re relatively harmless outside the realm of sports.
Yet, somewhere along the way particularly in North American sports, teams and institutions decided natural disasters were a good way to go.
This year’s Stanley Cup Final is being played between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning. The biggest prize in all of organized hockey is being played by teans that chose nicknames by things that knock down powerlines, start wildfires, bury people and generally cause havoc.
But there are less harmless nicknames in the world of sports. The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat don’t directly invoke natural disasters. Aside from a few restless pets during thunder and some uncomfortable days with heat, there’s not many ways either can invoke the image of a natural disaster.
Some of these disasters mean different things to different people. Idaho residents aren’t worried about hurricanes or cyclones (dust devils or microbooms aside), but someone living in Florida might be preparing and living anxiously during hurricane season. Someone in San Jose might not be worried about Cyclones, but could be eating dinner with their family and look up and see the chandelier shake and feel the ground move in an earthquake.
The names, by themselves, are harmless. No one is inspired by their favorite teams to create natural disasters.
But a California team cheering the Earthquakes, North and South Carolina residents cheering for Hurricanes or a fan in Iowa, a state in the middle of Tornado Alley, cheering for Cyclones is a special brand of not normal that can only be reserved for sports.
Maybe that’s the point. Sports are ways of escape for most of us. Sitting down on the couch, turning on the television and watching Monday Night Football after a long day of work is a routine many people follow.
Having these logos and images of teams in your head when invoking the name of a natural disaster can be a form of escape as well. In the face of a hurricane, maybe it helps some that the first image that comes up in their head at the mention of the word is the classic orange and aqua-green “U” from the University of Miami.
When going skiing or snowboarding, thinking of an avalanche might get easier picturing the Colorado “A” associated with the hockey team and the run they’re currently on.
But It’s a weird industry when “Seahawks” and “Pelicans” are considered two of the normal nicknames. All that being said, “Tsunami” or “Waves” definitely would have been a better nickname instead of “Kraken.”
Kowatsch may be contacted at tkowatsch@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @tkseahawk13.