MOSCOW — Paul Petrino knows who his official starting quarterback will be. The Idaho football coach just isn’t saying who it is.
Senior Mike Beaudry and freshman CJ Jordan have split snaps since fall camp in games and practices — outside of UI’s loss to Indiana in which Beaudry played the majority of the game. But that timeshare is set to end against the No. 8 Aggies at 7 p.m. Saturday at UC Davis Health Stadium in Davis, Calif.
The hope is that between Beaudry’s big arm and Jordan’s shiftiness, UC Davis will have to prepare for each quarterback.
“We’re going to wait and let them find out when the game starts,” Petrino said. “I know, we know, but I don’t think UC Davis needs to know until we start the game, so we’ll let them keep working on both quarterbacks.”
Coincidentally, Idaho (1-2) doesn’t know who will start at quarterback for the Aggies (4-0), either. Starter Hunter Rodriguez was shaken up in UC Davis’ 17-14 victory Saturday against No. 18 Weber State. In came capable backup Miles Hastings, who led the Aggies to the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.
“We don’t know who their starting quarterback is either,” Petrino said, “so we’ll wait and let that come to light when the game starts.”
Petrino said although there will be one starter, he’s not against using the non-starter for select plays, and specialist quarterback Zach Borisch will continue to have a package.
Getting healthy
The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for the Vandals.
After missing five starters Sept. 18 in a loss to Oregon State, at least four of those could return this weekend. The five also have been practicing.
Junior defensive tackle Noah Elliss, sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten and junior running back Roshaun Johnson all are good to go, Petrino said, and junior tight end Connor Whitney is looking good as well. There was no update on senior receiver Cutrell Haywood, but he participated in Tuesday’s practice with full pads.
“It’s looking better and better,” Petrino said. “Noah Elliss will be ready to go, so that’s good. Looks like Hayden will be ready to go. It’s sounding like we got some good news on Connor, so I think we’ll have him. And Ro I think will be ready to go also, so there’s four starters who were out that second game.”
Also back is offensive lineman Jeff Bagwell, who is yet to play this season. A former center, Petrino did not reveal how much or where on the line the junior would play. Junior Logan Floyd has been starting at center for the Vandals and several linemen can start at multiple positions.
The absence of those five was felt big time in a shutout loss to the Beavers.
Elliss has been UI’s biggest breakout player on defense this season, and Hatten and Whitney own all four of the Vandals’ receiving touchdowns. Hatten’s 200 receiving yards are also more than twice as many as any other UI receiver despite missing the OSU game.
Petrino said Idaho’s Sunday practice was the best he’s seen this season.
“We’ve really gotten refreshed, got guys healthy, we’ve had a good week of practice,” he said. “Sunday night was probably one of the best practices we’ve had all year, so we’re really looking forward to going and playing a top 10 team.”
Receivers vs. defensive backs
Tuesday’s practice at the Kibbie Dome featured a handful of highlight plays on go-routes in one-on-one passing drills.
Hatten leapt up and caught a ball over the back of safety Tyrese Dedmon on a busy day for the sophomore. A couple plays later, junior defensive back Wyryor Noil snagged a one-armed interception against wideout Michael Graves.
In another matchup, senior cornerback Jalen Hoover didn’t like sophomore receiver Terez Traynor celebrating after a touchdown catch against him, and the two exchanged some words.
Whistles signalled the end of the drill right before the two were set to battle again, but Hoover waved his hand to let coaches know he wanted one last play. He got his wish and Beaudry’s pass to Traynor fell incomplete in the end zone.
