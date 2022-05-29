Lewis-Clark State defeated Westmont 9-5 in its opening game of the Series. Westmont was the 38th different first-round opponent for LCSC, which is playing in its 40th Series. The Warriors are now 32-8 in their opening games in the Series
————
Faulkner pitcher July Sosa threw the first complete game of the tournament when his Eagles defeated Webber International 7-2 on Saturday morning. Sosa was also the last pitcher to throw a complete game in the Series. However, Sosa and Faulkner found themselves on the losing side of 4-3 game to Central Methodist in Game 12 of the 2021 tournament.
Grubb is the official statistician of the NAIA World Series at Lewiston. He can be reached at statmandenny@gmail.com.