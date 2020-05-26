NAIA tidbit: 1975

Rain hampered the NAIA World Series in 1975 in St. Joseph, Mo., and it took three days to complete the first round. The raindrops were coming down as the final game of round one finally was completed, but the crowd of 1,000 fans did not leave. No, they were not waiting for an encore from a player, but they were waiting for a special player.
In addition to waiting to see who won the raffle for 300 gallons of gas on Family Fun Night at Phil Welch Stadium, the fans watched and cheered as Mickey Mantle put on a hitting display. Mantle had waited through a day of rainouts, to fulfill his obligation to make an appearance.
The 43-year old Mantle, seven years retired from the Yankees, wearing gray slacks and a gold windbreaker, slammed a shot over the left-field fence, about 380 feet away into an adjacent softball field. He also hit several others deep into the outfield during a slow, steady rain that left him and the fans drenched. Mantle, at the time vice president of a life insurance company, the guest of the local rotary club and NAIA baseball committee, shared memories of playing baseball in the Midwest at a lunch the next day.
— Denny Grubb