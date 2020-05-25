There have been several NAIA World Series teams with brothers starting on the same team, but only one with two brothers and their uncle.
In the 1965 series, Southern University’s starting catcher was John Hairston, and his brother, Sam Jr., was the starting shortstop. Their uncle, Jack Hairston, was on the pitching staff. Jack was born 24 years after his brother Sam Sr., and was one year younger than shortstop Sam Jr., his nephew. You may want to reread the previous sentence slowly. And no, none of them was his own grandpa (as the song goes).
That season, the Jaguars, from Baton Rouge, La., went 0-2 in the series.
One day after being eliminated from the series, John was drafted by the Chicago Cubs. His father, Sam Sr., had played one season for the Chicago White Sox in 1951. John made his major league debut in 1969 with the Cubs under Leo Durocher. He replaced Hall of Famer Billy Williams in left field, late in a game the Cubs were trailing by 10 runs to the Pirates. Also on the field were Hall of Famers Ernie Banks and Roberto Clemente.
When John entered the game, he and his father became the first black father-son combo in the majors.
Sometimes, it’s an amazing adventure for players after the NAIA World Series.
