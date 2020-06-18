The backlash from the announcement that the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics could be looking to change its postseason format for its baseball tournament the next two seasons has been swift, if not biting.
While the NAIA has not officially released what the format for the 46-team tournament will be for the next two seasons, the change first was reported Tuesday by Robby Gutierrez as part of a broadcast on his shared Twitter feed, @NAIABall. Indiana Tech baseball coach Kip McWilliams confirmed the impending move on the ABCAatHome virtual coaching clinic later in the day.
The current format, which is similar to what the NCAA Division I committee uses for its College World Series, would go away for the Opening Round tournaments and be replaced by a more regionalized system. The new system will be somewhat similar to the format NCAA Division II uses for its 64-team tournament.
The fallout on social media has been profound, but particularly vocal in his criticism for the impending change has been University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) coach Brad Shelton.
On his Twitter feed Tuesday, Shelton called out the NAIA for “watered down regionals” and for some teams, “it’ll be better to finish lower in conference tourneys/standings & get an at large to a weak regional.”
Shelton, who has been with the Patriots for 19 seasons and has accumulated 837 wins in a 25-year ccoaching career, then goes on to lay out a scenario in which some regionals could be top-heavy with teams that historically make it to Lewiston and won’t be able to get there, while others might have an easier road. He uploaded a screenshot of what the 2022 regional qualifying plan would look like.
The change, it was reported by Gutierrez, is in part because of budget cuts that have been caused by the coronavirus. On June 11, the NAIA’s National Administrative Council met virtually and announced changes across the board in several sports, including baseball.
“We are pleased with the approval of these changes, as they will enhance the experience of the NAIA’s national championship structure,” NAIA president and CEO Jim Carr said in a press release. “These changes will also greatly assist our schools in lowering costs, which was also a focus from a national perspective.”
The NAC, also in the press release, approved the placement of teams qualifying through its conference at regional sites to reduce those travel costs.
The move hasn’t caused as much concern with any other sport except baseball.
According to Gutierrez, the new format for the 46-team event in 2021 will have 31 automatic bids and 14 at-large bids into the Opening Round tournaments. The 2021 tournament will be the final year Lewis-Clark State’s baseball team will earn an automatic bid straight into the Avista NAIA World Series.
In 2022, the first year LCSC will have to qualify for the Series through an Opening Round tournament, there will be 33 automatic bids and 13 at-large bids.
Cornerstone (Mich.) athletic director Aaron Sagraves shot back at the naysayers on Twitter on Wednesday, saying the organization got input from the Council for Student Athletes and the Association of Student Athletes on the decision.
“Both have brought forward some fantastic information on the playing experience (not just baseball — but many sports) — not sure what sports are represented amongst the groups,” Sagraves tweeted. “ ... SO Thankful for that.”
Brett Nefferdorf, the pitching coach at Campbellsville (Ky.) University, retorted back.
“You probably are right,” he tweeted. “that format will create thankful student athletes at 4 or 5 of the sites where they are avoiding the vast majority of the best NAIA baseball teams in the country year in and year out, so I would probably be thankful in that case too.
Shelton attempted to prebut Sagraves’ argument Tuesday.
“Stop saying we are about student expeience,” he tweeted. “This is wrong. If you’re an NAIA coach that thinks this is a good idea, let’s hear it?”
Then he came up with a solution.
“Just don’t tell me it’s all to save $20,000 like was said in the call. Just charge the 45 teams in the tournament a $450 entry fee. Problem fixed.”
