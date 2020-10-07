NAIA passes name, image, likeness legislation

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics on Tuesday passed legislation allowing student-athletes to take advantage of their name, image and likeness.
It is the first college sports association to allow athletes to be compensated, which has been an ongoing issue for the better part of the past decade in the NCAA.
“This is a landmark day for the NAIA, and we are happy to lead the way in providing additional opportunities for our student-athletes,” NAIA president and CEO Jim Carr said in a news release. “The time was right for the NAIA to ensure our student-athletes can use their name, image and likeness in the same ways as all other college students.”
There is some nuance, but it does clear the way for athletes to be able to take advantage of their status, similar to what many other of their peers who are not athletes can do now.
“I am happy with the way the membership voted,” Lewis-Clark State College athletic director Brooke Henze said in an email statement. “It is a good day for the NAIA student-athletes.”
This legislation also ensures those athletes can maintain their eligibility but they must follow protocols in order to do so.
For many years, student-athletes have been advocating for the right to be compensated for what they believe is unfair labor. Colleges, universities and their defenders have said those athletes are well taken care of because they have scholarships, which cover room and board, as well as food from training tables and other amenities.
But there have been stories for years about college athletes at all levels having to scrape by on just bare minimum amounts, having to gather change just in order to go out and buy pizza or take significant others out on dates.
The NAIA said the legislation is not “pay for play,” or paying them to compete. Nor is it considering those athletes to be employees of the college.
All of this stems from a year-long discussion between the NAIA and its member schools, as well as some amendments to existing language relaxing some rules, and California passing the Fair Pay to Play Act on Sept. 30, 2019. The California law will allow those student-athletes to promote products and earn money from endorsement deals starting in 2023. Under that law, all schools, conferences and athletic associations must allow student-athletes there to take advantage of those opportunities.
But what does it mean closer to home?
For instance, a Lewis-Clark State baseball player before could not create a YouTube channel focusing on their day-to-day life and make money off advertising from the platform. It would be a violation under the current bylaws because the student received compensation despite the fact the payment/advertisement had nothing to do with the student’s status as an athlete.
Another instance could be an LCSC athlete who wanted to publish a book about the hardships they had to overcome in order to get to where they are at. Although primarily the book wouldn’t be centered around the athletic achievements of the athlete, it would be difficult not to mention those things because they make up that person’s life story. So before, the student-athlete would be in a dilemma. They could write the story before their eligibility was up and risk losing their remaining time, or wait until after their college career was finished to write the book. With the legislation the NAIA passed, the athlete now can write that book and not fear any repercussions on eligibility.
The NAIA admits, in the news relase, it’s not sure what the full impact will be on them, because the reality is the impact of California’s law will be more substantial for a player who goes to the University of Southern California than it will be for an athlete who goes to Westmont College.
But the organization also said it wants to ensure they have schools complying with all state laws and shape the rules to best benefit the student-athletes and the schools.
LCSC women’s hoops predicted to win Cascade
The Warrior women’s basketball team was predicted to win the Cascade Conference in its first year in the league by a vote of the coaches, it was announced.
LCSC, which went 21-10 under longtime coach Brian Orr, earned eight first-place votes and a total of 139 points, edging Bushnell, which had four first-place votes and 136 points.
The Warriors open the season at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6 with an exhibition against Yellowstone Christian. They will open Cascade play Dec. 4 at home against Northwest.
CASCADE CONFERENCE PRESEASON POLL
1. Lewis-Clark State (8) 139; 2. Bushnell (4) 136; T3. Eastern Oregon 107; T3. Southern Oregon 107; 5. Oregon Tech 97; 6. Warner Pacific 78; 7. Corban 71; 8. College of Idaho 59; 9. Northwest 49; 10. Evergreen State 41; 11, Multnomah 25; 12. Walla Walla 21.
