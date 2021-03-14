It was going to take an almost perfect night for anyone to upset No. 5 Arizona Christian.
Carroll College was up to the task Saturday.
Shamrock Campbell scored 26 points, missing just one shot, as the Saints to the lead for good with four minutes remaining and held on to beat the Firestorm 83-79 in an NAIA Opening Round men’s basketball tournament game at the Activity Center.
“He knows that when he’s aggressive, we usually have a good chance to win,” Carroll coach Kurt Paulson said of Campbell. “He stepped up on the biggest stage. It was great to see him aggressive and answering their call and getting us to Kansas City.”
With the win, Carroll (19-7) moves on to the 16-team national tourney, which begins Thursday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
Campbell was 11-for-12 from the field, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range for the Saints, who went 31-for-53 overall (58.5 percent) and 7-for-11 from outside (63.6 percent). Carroll was good in the first half, making 15 of 26 shots. However, the Saints were better in the second half, going 16-of-27 (59.3 percent). It was enough to hold off Arizona Christian (24-3), which was 14-of-23 from the field (60.9 percent) in the final 20 minutes.
Jovan Sljivancanin added 18 points and eight rebounds for Carroll. Ifeanyi Okeke came off the bench to score 13 points.
Darius Goudeau led the Firestorm with 21 points and six rebounds. Angelo Johnson added 17 points, and Xander Bowers and De’Ron Kyle each had 12 points.
The Saints held a 61-49 lead midway through the second half, but Arizona Christian scored the next 11 points, including four by Kyle, to get to within 61-60 with 8:34 remaining.
Carroll increased its lead to five with 7:21 left, but Goudeau hit a 3 and Bryce Davis converted a shot to tie it at 65.
Tied at 68 with 4:43 left, Sljivancanin hit a pair of free throws to put the Saints in front by two. After a turnover, Campbell converted a jumper to make it 72-68 with 4:22 left. Johnson hit a 3 to get the Firestorm within one.
Sljivancanin scored on a shot in the paint and converted a pair of free throws to increase the Carroll lead to 76-71 at the 2:27 mark, but Goudeau converted a four-point play with 2:09 to go. Okeke hit a shot to give the Saints a 78-75 edge with 1:45 remaining, but Bowers hit a pair of free throws at the 1:23 mark.
Sljivancanin came through again with a runner with 57 seconds left, but Bowers countered right back with a shot of his own 10 seconds later to make it 80-79 Carroll. But Campbell did it again, hitting another one in the lane for an 82-79 edge with 22 seconds to go. Arizona Christian worked the ball to Goudeau, whose 3 missed and was rebounded by Okeke, who was fouled. He missed the first free throw and made the second for the final margin.
CARROLL (19-7)
Pedra 2-3 0-0 4, Flowers 3-6 0-0 6, Sljivancanin 5-16 7-10 18, Campbell 11-12 0-0 26, Temple 3-6 0-0 8, Okeke 4-6 5-6 13, Hillman 2-2 0-0 6, Guzelocak 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-53 14-18 83.
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN (24-3)
Bowers 4-4 4-4 12, Goudeau 7-13 1-1 21, Wilson 2-5 2-2 7, Johnson 6-11 0-0 17, Kyle 4-12 2-2 12, Gonzalez 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 4-6 2-2 10. Totals 27-54 11-11 79.
Halftime — Carroll, 39-35. 3-point goals — Carroll 7-11 (Campbell 4-5, Hillman 2-2, Sljivancanin 1-3, Pedra 0-1), Arizona Christian 14-31 (Goudeau 6-11, Johnson 5-9, Kyle 2-7, Wilson 1-2, Gonzalez 0-1, Cooper 0-1). Fouled out — Bowers. Rebounds — Carroll 26 (Sljivancanin 8), Arizona Christian 26 (Goudeau, Wilson 6). Assists — Carroll 10 (Guzelocak 3), Arizona Christian 13 (Williams 4). Total fouls — Carroll 14, Arizona Christian 16.
WOMENWestmont 97, Montana Western 62
Iyree Jarrett tallied 29 points, eight assists and three steals as the Warriors hit an NAIA tournament record 21 3-pointers in an Opening Round women’s basketball rout of the Bulldogs.
With the win, fourth-ranked Westmont (11-1) advances to the 16-team national tournament that begins Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Warriors broke the record for most 3s in a tournament game that previously was set by Morningside (Iowa) in a 2004 contest against Cedarville (Ohio). Westmont also broke its school record for 3s made, which previously was set in a Jan. 9, 2019, game agaisnt the University of Saint Katherine (Calif.)
Westmont was 21-for-44 (47.7 percent) from distance, while making just 12 of 30 shots (40 percent) from inside the arc.
Jarrett was 7-for-11 from outside, while Lauren Tsuneishi added 26 points, including an 8-for-22 effort from 3-point range.
Coach Kirsten Moore said the Warriors knew what the Bulldogs (17-10) were going to throw at them.
“We knew they were going to press us and zone us.” Moore said in a news release. “Because of the playmakers we have, we knew where to get the looks going today. We had a game plan going in regarding where and how we were going to get our shooters good looks, and we executed it.”
Stefanie Berberabe chipped in 14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and Krissy Miyaharra scored 10 off the bench.
Mesa King paced Montana Western with 15 points, Brynley Fitzgerald added 14, Shainy Mack tallied 13 and Lilly Gopher 10.
MONTANA WESTERN (17-10)
King 6-9 4-6 16, Fitzgerald 5-11 2-3 14, Mack 4-5 2-2 13, Holmes 0-3 0-0 0, Sheridan 0-3 0-0 0, Gopher 4-8 0-0 10, Weber 2-9 0-0 5, Denning 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 23-54 8-11 62.
WESTMONT (11-1)
Jarrett 10-19 2-4 29, Tsuneishi 8-23 2-2 26, Berberabe 6-7 1-2 14, Brown 3-4 0-0 6, Larson 1-3 0-0 2, Miyahara 3-6 1-1 10, Stoll 2-8 0-0 5, Koehnke 2-2 0-0 5, Okonkwo 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-74 6-9 97.
Montana Western 17 16 13 16—62
Westmont 25 26 24 22—97
3-point goals — Montana Western 8-26 (Mack 3-4, Gopher 2-5, Fitzgerald 2-7, Weber 1-7, Holmes 0-1, Denning 0-2), Westmont 21-44 (Tsuneishi 8-22, Jarrett 7-11, Miyahara 3-6, Koehnke 1-1, Berberabe 1-2, Stoll 1-2). Rebounds — Montana Western 29 (Holmes, Gopher 4), Westmont 45 (Brown 9). Assists — Montana Western 14 (Holmes 5), Westmont 22 (Jarrett, Berberabe 8). Total fouls — Montana Western 10, Westmont 10. Technical — King.