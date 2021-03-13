Austin Denham scored 24 points and potted two insurance free thows with four seconds left as Benedictine Mesa edged Vanguard 78-75 at the Activity Center on Friday in an NAIA Opening Round men’s basketball tournament game
Benedictine (6-8) faces top-seeded Lewis-Clark State (18-1) at 7:30 p.m. today for a berth in the tournament’s 16-team final at Kansas City, Mo.
The Redhawks of Mesa, Ariz., led 73-66 with less than three minutes left but Vanguard of Costa Mesa, Calif., tied it at 75 on two free throws by Phillip Willis inside the final minute.
Benedictine’s Tre Carolina went 1-for-2 at the foul line with 30 seconds left.
Caroline wound up with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Redhawks, Jalen Grijalva added 12 points and Maurice Walton had 11 points and eight boards.
Willis and Garrett White netted 17 points apiece for the Lions (8-4).
BENEDICTINE MESA (6-8)
Carolina 5-11 3-8 13, Grijalva 5-8 2-2 12, Denham 8-14 5-5 24, Walton 5-1 1-1 11, Sessions 1-4 0-0 3, Fernstrom 1-5 0-0 3, Struhs 0-0 0-0 0, Tate 3-6 0-0 8, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Beecher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 11-16 78.
VANGUARD (8-4)
Davis 4-11 0-0 8, Mohammadi 3-8 0-0 6, Willis 5-13 7-7 17, Seck 3-6 0-0 6, White 7-13 1-2 17, Attles 0-0 0-0 0 St. Leon 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 4-7 4-5 12, Dasca 3-4 0-0 7, Wilson 0-0-0 0. Totals 29-62 12-14 75.
Halftime — 39-39. 3-point goals — Benedictine Mesa 7-24 (Denham 3-7, Tate 2-4, Sessions 1-2, Fernstrom 1-3, Walton 0-2, Grijalva 0-2, Carolina 0-3), Vanguard 5-16 (Mohammadi 2-5, White 2-6, Dasca 1-1, Davis 0-1, Willis 0-3. Rebounds — Benedictine Mesa 41 (Carolina 9), Vanguard 31 (Davis 7). Assists — Benedictine Mesa 13 (Carolina 4), Vanguard 12 (Davis 5). Total fouls — Benedictine Mesa 16, Vanguard 16.
Carroll (Mont.) 85, Texas Wesleyan 58
Jovan Sljivancanin had 17 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and six steals as the Saints held the Rams to 29 percent shooting in the second half in rolling to an NAIA Opening Round men’s basketball victory at the Activity Center.
Carroll (18-7) will play No. 5 Arizona Christian (24-2) at 2:30 p.m. today at the same site for one of 16 berths to the national championship tournament that takes place March 18-23 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
Dennis Flowers added 15 points and Ifeanyi Okeke came off the bench for 10 points for Carroll, which was 34-for-62 from the field (54.8 percent) and 10-for-12 at the line (83.3 percent).
Vydal Bradford led Texas Wesleyan (10-6) with 16 points. David Shepard finished with 13 points and Sebastian Karowski had 10 for the Rams, who trailed 30-29 with 3:30 left in the first half and 41-39 just 2:15 into the second half before the Saints took control.
TEXAS WESLEYAN (10-6)
Bradford 5-12 6-8 16, Shepard 5-8 3-4 13, Karwoski 4-5 2-2 10, Sallee 2-7 0-0 5, Berry 0-4 2-4 2, Coley 2-10 0-2 4, Doe 2-6 0-0 4, Elliott 0-6 2-2 2, Calvin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-59 15-22 58.
CARROLL (18-7)
Sljivancanin 8-17 1-3 17, Flowers 5-9 2-2 15, Campbell 4-9 0-0 9, Pedra 4-5 0-0 9, Temple 2-5 0-1 4, Okeke 3-4 4-5 10, Hillman 4-8 0-0 9, Lieberg 1-1 2-2 4, King 1-1 2-2 4, Guzelocak 1-1 0-0 2, Patton 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-62 10-12 85.
Halftime — Carroll, 41-33. 3-point goals — Texas Wesleyan 1-18 (Sallee 1-6, Doe 0-1, Bradford 0-2, Shepard 0-2, Elliott 0-3, Coley 0-4), Carroll 7-18 (Flowers 3-6, Pedra 1-2, Hillman 1-2, Sljivancanin 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Patton 0-1). Fouled out — Guzelocak. Rebounds — Texas Wesleyan 32 (Coley 7), Carroll 38 (Sljivancanin 12). Assists — Texas Wesleyan 5 (Bradford 2), Carroll 20 (Slijvancanin 6). Total fouls — Texas Wesleyan 14, Carroll 19.
WOMENMontana Western 81, Benedictine Mesa 36
Brynley Fitzgerald had 21 points and seven rebounds as the Bulldogs had four players in double figures in a rout of the Redhawks in an NAIA Opening Round women’s basketball tournament game at the Activity Center.
Montana Western (17-9) will play No. 4 Westmont (Calif.) (9-1) at noon today at the same site for one of 16 berths to the national championship tournament that takes place March 18-23 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Shainy Mack and Paige Holmes each finished with 14 points, and Jenni Weber chipped in 13 for the Bulldogs, who used a 13-3 first-quarter run and never looked back.
Savanna Crockett led Benedictine Mesa (11-2) with 17 points and 13 rebounds. The Redhawks were held to just 26.9 percent shooting (14-of-52).
BENEDICTINE MESA (11-2)
Crockett 7-17 3-6 17, Goodman 4-14 0-0 10, Willis 0-3 2-4 2, Kruthaupt 0-6 0-0 0, Zagari 0-3 0-0 0, Pinder 2-3 0-2 4, Rivera 1-2 0-0 2, Farmer 0-2 1-2 1, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Groves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-52 6-14 36.
MONTANA WESTERN (17-9)
Fitzgerald 8-15 1-2 21, Mack 5-8 3-4 14, Holmes 4-9 4-5 14, King 3-7 0-0 6, Sheridan 1-5 2-2 4, Weber 4-6 2-2 13, Denning 1-3 2-2 5, Winslow 1-1 2-2 4, Gopher 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 16-19 81.
Benedictine Mesa 7 7 6 16—36
Montana Western 19 15 24 23—81
3-point goals — Benedictine Mesa 2-18 (Goodman 2-9, Willis 0-1, Farmer 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Zagari 0-2, Kruthaupt 0-4), Montana Western 11-28 (Fitzgerald 4-9, Weber 3-5, Holmes 2-5, Mack 1-1, Denning 1-3, Gopher 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Sheridan 0-3). Rebounds — Benedictine Mesa 33 (Crockett 13), Montana Western 39 (Fitzgerald, Holmes 7). Assists — Benedictine Mesa 9 (Crockett, Zagari 2), Montana Western 13 (Sheridan 4). Total fouls — Benedictine Mesa 18, Montana Western 16.