A thoughtful proposal from the baseball coach at Georgia Gwinnett and another development late last week could force the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics to rethink the possibility of changing its tournament format.
Jeremy Sheetinger laid out a possible, middle ground solution to the outcry of the past few days of the NAIA moving the 46-team tournament format from the current system, which has been intact for 11 seasons, to a more regionalized format.
“I don’t think any coach is going to sign up for a cheap trophy,” said Sheetinger, who just completed his first season in charge of the Grizzlies. “One that maybe they didn’t have to go through the best of the best to get there. I think most coaches arrive at a place that they want to compete against the best. They want to measure themselves against the best of the best, so ultimately they’re worthy of claiming that national championship trophy. That’s the model that we currently have.”
The current format, which is similar to what the NCAA Division I committee uses for its College World Series, would go away for the Opening Round tournaments and be replaced by a system that will be somewhat similar to the format NCAA Division II uses for its 64-team tournament.
The change, first reported Tuesday by Robby Gutierrez as part of a broadcast on his shared Twitter feed, @NAIABall, is in part because of budget cuts that have been caused by the coronavirus. On June 11, the NAIA’s National Administrative Council met virtually and announced changes across the board in several sports, including baseball.
According to Gutierrez, the new format in 2021 will have 31 automatic bids and 14 at-large bids in the Opening Round tournaments. The 2021 tournament will be the final year Lewis-Clark State’s baseball team will earn an automatic bid straight into the Avista NAIA World Series.
In 2022, the first year LCSC will have to qualify for the Series through an Opening Round tournament, there will be 33 automatic bids and 13 at-large bids.
The change, according to Gutierrez, would save the NAIA $20,000 because it would cut down on travel costs.
“This shouldn’t be a $20,000 change for something that’s working,” tweeted Tennessee Weselyan coach Billy Berry, who has led the Bulldogs for 13 seasons during two stints at the Athens, Tenn., school.
Late Friday, Brian Wede, who just completed his 14th season as coach at Northwestern (Iowa) College, tweeted he was a part of a call earlier in the day with the NAIA and said, “putting some stuff together.”
Many coaches complain the change that’s on the table would not enhance the student-athlete experience.
“You talk about the student-athlete experience? Student-athletes and coaches alike, they want to play against the best,” said Sheetinger, who also is an associate scout for the Atlanta Braves
“I think we have a great opportunity here to come together, communication, game-plan, strategize, and ultimately, get the call right. We’ve got a chance here with our (baseball coaches association), Jim Boeve (who created the current system), and baseball again proven-to-be thought leaders inside the NAIA, we have a chance to work with our (Council of Presidents) and the NAC to come up with a solution that allows us to gain what we’re looking for in this COVID era.”
Sheetinger proposed raising the rate of hosting an Opening Round tournament, currently set at $10,000, to $12,500. To use 2021, as an example, if the organization were to raise the rate by $2,500, you would make up the $20,000 shortfall and gain another $2,500 in revenue.
He also used an instance of not flying a team round-trip from California to a regional site in Lawrenceville, Ga., possibly saving the group the same amount of money.
“We keep the model that we’ve worked so hard to perfect, we keep that intact,” Sheetinger said.
Earlier in the week, once it became known the NAIA was looking to make this change, coaches voiced their displeasure at the possible change.
University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) coach Brad Shelton was particularly vocal in his dissent.
In fact, it spilled over into an email exchange between Shelton, Cornerstone (Mich.) athletic director Aaron Sagraves and a Tribune reporter Friday about a story the Tribune printed Thursday.
In the exchange, Shelton says he will fight for the current format until he’s no longer allowed to.
“I know this is probably not going to change, but I’ll fight it until my AD (Chris Kraftick) says to stop,” Shelton wrote in the email. “... This was worth shedding some light on. ... I’ve spoken to my AD (who’s on NAC), commissioners, AD’s and coaches all over the country. I’ve also spoken to or gotten messages from people in the NAIA & ABCA. Several of the coaches I’ve spoken to are officers or are on committees. ALL OF THESE PEOPLE, except 1 say this could and should have been handled differently. That 1 coach is at a school that hasn’t been to the tournament since the new format started. He knows this ‘hybrid’ gives his average team a better chance to play in Lewiston.”
