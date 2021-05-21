The final seven bids for the 2021 Avista NAIA World Series were secured Thursday after the Opening Round tournaments came to a conclusion.
The field now is set for the Series, which takes place May 28-June 4 at Harris Field. IU Southeast and Southeastern (Fla.) claimed berths Wednesday.
In the Bellevue, Neb., bracket, Concordia (Neb.) came all the way through the loser’s bracket and beat the host Bruins 7-5 in the winner-take-all final. The Bulldogs (42-10), who are ranked No. 19 in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, will be making their first appearance in the Series.
In the Marion, Ind., bracket, top-seeded Oklahoma Wesleyan secured its bid after beating Indiana Tech 12-4 in the winner-take-all championship game. The Eagles (49-9) are ranked No. 7 in the poll.
In the Montgomery, Ala., bracket, host Faulkner upended top-seeded Vanguard (Calif.) 20-10 in the winner-take-all title game. The Eagles (38-10) are ranked No. 11 in the latest poll.
In the New Orleans bracket, second-seeded Keiser (Fla.) won all three of its games, beating Oklahoma City 7-3 to punch its ticket. The Hawks (36-16), who will be making their second appearance in the Series, are ranked No. 17 in the poll.
No. 1 seed Central Methodist made it out of the O’Fallon, Kan., bracket unscathed, winning the title game against William Carey (Miss.) 7-2. The Eagles (46-6), who will be making their first appearance in the Series, enter ranked No. 4 in the country.
Georgia Gwinnett took down Hope International 5-2 in the winner-take-all final in the Santa Barbara, Calif., bracket to secure its fourth Series appearance. The Grizzlies had to win three consecutive elimination games to make it here. They are 46-10 overall and are ranked No. 6 in the poll.
In the Williamsburg, Ky., bracket, LSU Shreveport also won three consecutive elimination games, the final one a 6-1 victory against Point Park (Pa.), to claim its berth. The Pilots (44-14), who have won 31 of the past 34 games, will be making their first appearance in the Series since 2012 and fourth since 2003.
The schedule for the first day of the Series is Keiser vs. LSU Shreveport at 8:30 a.m., with Georgia Gwinnett against Oklahoma Wesleyan at 11:30 a.m. Concordia plays IU Southeast at 3 p.m. with host Lewis-Clark State battling Faulkner at 7 p.m.