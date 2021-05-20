A total of four No. 1 seeds were eliminated and bids were secured Wednesday as the 10-team Avista NAIA World Series started to take shape.
The biggest stunner came in the Kingsport, Tenn., bracket, where No. 1-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan was bounced from the tournament in the final by IU Southeast 16-10. The Bulldogs had to fight their way through the loser’s bracket and had beaten Mount Vernon (Ohio) Nazarene 5-3 in an elimination game earlier in the day.
Three bids were clinched to the World Series, which takes place May 28-June 4 at Harris Field.
But there were plenty of surprises to go around. In the Williamsburg, Ky., bracket, host Cumberlands was eliminated on Tuesday and went through the tourney 0-2. The Patriots were the third-ranked team in the nation. Point Park (Pa.) and LSU Shreveport will play for the bid to Lewiston at 9 a.m. Pacific today.
The top seed in the New Orleans bracket, Loyola (La.) also lost its only two games of the event and were eliminated by Oklahoma City 4-3 in 12 innings. The Wolfpack were the No. 8-ranked team in the country. The Stars need to beat Keiser (Fla.) twice in order to advance to the Series. Those two teams play at 7:30 a.m. Pacific today.
Science & Arts (Okla.) was another top seed that was taken out. The Drovers, who are the ninth-ranked team in the country, lost in two games in the Bellevue, Neb., bracket, getting eliminated on Tuesday by MidAmerican Nazarene (Neb.), which was eliminated by Concordia (Neb.) on Wednesday. The winner of that tournament will be decided at 9 a.m. Pacific today as Concordia plays host Bellevue (Neb.)
In the Marion, Ind., bracket, Indiana Tech forced a winner-take-all championship game with Oklahoma Wesleyan today after a 13-11 win. That game takes place at noon Pacific.
Southeastern (Fla.), the nation’s second-ranked team, easily advanced to Harris Field by winning the Lakeland bracket with a 3-0 record, pounding Middle Georgia State 18-4 in the final.
In the O’Fallon, Mo., bracket, rain has plagued the event, and the title will be decided today when William Carey (Miss.) takes on host Central Methodist (Mo.), the fourth-ranked team in the county, at 10 a.m. Pacific.
In the Santa Barbara, Calif., bracket, Georgia Gwinnett forced a winner-take-all championship game today after beating Hope International (Calif.) 12-4 on Wednesday. The final between the sixth-ranked Grizzlies and the 14th-ranked Royals will take place at noon Pacific.
In the Montgomery, Ala., bracket, top-seeded Vanguard (Calif.) beat Faulkner (Ala.) 6-5 in 10 innings to force a winner-take-all game for that bid. That final takes place at 10 a.m. Pacific.
Seating for Series to be capped at 65 percent
The NAIA will limit seating at Harris Field to 65 percent capacity during the World Series in Lewiston, it was announced.
Tickets for the general public go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday for each of two daily sessions (morning and afternoon) on May 28, 29 and 31. Each session will include two games. Tickets will be sold online only at naiaworldseries.com.
LCS has removed face-covering requirements for those fully vaccinated. For others, it is recommending the CDC’s “two out of three” rule, whereby people are advised to check two of three boxes among wearing a mask, observing social distancing and being outside.
Tournament pass-holders will be contacted about ticket renewals, and teams competing in the Series will be issued a pass list. More information will be released directly to the teams when the bracket is released.