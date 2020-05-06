Women’s flag football will become a varsity sport for NAIA schools by next year, the organization announced earlier this week.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has secured a two-year partnership with the NFL and its NFL FLAG arm, and Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX). The NAIA will develop league infrastructure and operations for the first women’s flag football competition governed by a collegiate athletics association.
“Football is for everyone,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said. “This groundbreaking and historic joint venture provides an opportunity for the values, fun and competitive environment of football to be enjoyed as a varsity sport by female student-athletes attending NAIA institutions across America.”
Lewis-Clark State athletic director Brooke Henze said there are no plans at this time to move forward with bringing flag football aboard as a sport at the school, but did say it was great for those who do decide to go down that road.
“I think it’s great for institutions who have facilities and funds to start that program potentially,” Henze said.
As of right now, the only sport the school is looking to bring aboard possibly is women’s soccer. There have been no other discussions about bringing another sport into the fold.
“We are working through the phases of the Title IX plan and working on funding the programs we currently have and getting proper staffing in place,” Henze said. “And due to COVID-19, we’re trying to move forward with the plan.”
The plan, which was submitted to the state board of education in 2019, is worked out in phases. Right now, Henze said they still are in Phase 1 of the three- to five-year plan, which is finding appropriations for student-athlete scholarships as well as for coaches.
“Once we execute this with scholarship money for our student-athletes, once we have assistant coaches in place that are appropriated, then we can move to the next step,” Henze said.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Henze said the plans are not on hold although the financial challenges all schools are facing are real.
“We’re moving forward with our Title IX plans with the restrictions that we have,” Henze said. “There’s limited movement forward but we are trying to move forward.”
The NAIA will host its first showcase open to female football athletes in late summer or early fall. The first competitive season will be next spring, and the NAIA will host an emerging sport or invitational championship in spring 2022. An emerging sport in the NAIA is defined as at least 15 participating institutions, while an invitational is at least 25. A sport must have a minimum of 40 participating schools to be considered for full championship status.
“Increasing female participation in flag football has been a top priority for NFL FLAG,” said Izell Reese, the president and general manager for RCX. “By teaming up with the NAIA, we’re able to create even more opportunities for young women to continue the sport they love, and potentially receive scholarships to continue their education and compete at the next level.”