SEATTLE — The Seahawks didn’t wait long to retain one of their key potential free agents, announcing Wednesday they signed Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers to a new four-year contract.

They did it by making him the second-highest paid kicker in the NFL. A league source confirmed Myers is getting a four-year contract worth up to $21.1 million, as initially reported by ESPN and the NFL Network. At an average of $5.275 million, Myers will make more than any kicker in the NFL on a per-year basis other than Baltimore’s Justin Tucker at $6 million. Myers reportedly can make up to $22.6 million with incentives.

