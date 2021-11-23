Mya Reed, of Pullman, topped two individual races and anchored two winning relays for the state champion Pullman Greyhounds at the Washington Class 2A high school swimming championships Nov. 14, setting new school records for all four events in the process.
It was no shock, then, when the senior was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
Reed began swimming at the age of 8 with the Cougar Aquatics youth program, with which she has been active ever since.
“Swimming has been something I’ve always enjoyed doing,” she said.
Reed began breaking Pullman High records as a freshman, missed her junior season in high school because the abbreviated schedule (modified due to disruptions from the coronavirus response) clashed with her running-start WSU class schedule, and she was consequently not among the candidates when the Greyhounds first elected their two senior captains for this year.
“A little ways into the season, I was like, ‘I’ve got to have a third captain,’” Pullman coach Amy Ripley said. “A unanimous vote by the girls was for Mya to be our third captain. She took that role on even before she had it and just led the girls to be excited, even in practice. She brings that to the pool every day. It’s nice to have a good leader like that who can get people excited.”
Reed won the state 50-meter freestyle while breaking her own school record with a time of 24.34 seconds. She had a championship 100 freestyle time of 53.25, and swam the winning legs of 1:41.33 and 3:42.19 showings in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, respectively.
Following her graduation, Reed has signed on to swim for Siena College in Albany, N.Y., where she plans to major in biochemistry.