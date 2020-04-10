Reuben Mwehla knows it’s only done once he stops trying.
The lightning-quick former University of Idaho receiver/returner wasn’t an all-star or all-conference during his time in a deep Vandal corps from 2013-17, a stretch he ended with a combined 567 receiving yards — 251 and two scores in his final year.
But now, the receiver for the XFL’s Seattle Dragons is on the short list of former UI football players listed on professional rosters.
“I didn’t wanna stop at all,” Mwehla said by phone from his home at Bellevue, Wash. As a senior at Bellevue High School in 2012, he was a standout receiver/cornerback for the state champion Wolverines, the nation’s fifth-ranked team. “I wasn’t ready to be done. I put too much work in. And I just can’t give up on something like that. The harder you work for it, the harder it is to give up.
“So nah, I’m not done. Not until God says, ‘Get into something new.’”
Mwehla, at 5-feet-10 and 180 pounds, was scooped up by the hometown Dragons in the fifth and final round of the upstart XFL’s draft Oct. 16 to play under coach Jim Zorn, a veteran NFL assistant and the Seattle Seahawks’ first franchise quarterback (1976-84).
Seattle personnel pointed to the outside receiver’s “full-speed effort,” Zorn told The Seattle Times in February. “He has a lot of speed, is a really good route-runner and has good hands.”
“Basically, they liked everything but my height,” Mwehla joked. “Minicamp was my opportunity, and I must’ve done more than enough to stick around.”
Mwehla’s work ethic was evident during his years in Moscow. He was the first recruit to sign with Petrino, in the coach’s first year, and he said playing under the longtime UI boss instilled “more toughness.”
“Every time I caught the ball, I ran 40 yards downfield, doesn’t matter where I caught it,” he said. “I had trained so hard to do it. I was going crazy, doing my thing.”
The Dragons media relations team wrote a feature on Mwehla’s impressive minicamp at Seattle’s Memorial Stadium — where in high school, Mwehla played a game against Trinity (Texas) — noting he was “the talk of camp” for his abundance of highlight-reel grabs. He was given the nickname “Black Panther” by teammates for his speed.
Since leaving UI, Mwehla has stayed active and had a healthy diet of football.
He got serious looks from the British Columbia Lions and others in the Canadian Football League, and earned himself a workout with the Seahawks in August by way of his tireless training efforts at the famously rigorous Tracy Ford sports-performance center in Bellevue, which sharpens hungry players for their pro dreams.
Ford is a Bellevue native and former Vandals offensive flex player (2005-06) who has known and trained with Mwehla since the early 2010s.
“In college, I just didn’t have a lot of wisdom on how to take care of my body,” Mwehla said. “Once I got done, I started training at Ford’s spot in Bellevue, and it opened my eyes to so much. A lot of nutrition stuff, and the right workouts, and just doing things at that level of intensity. That first year (out of college) at Tracy’s, everything started coming together.
“I could do some stuff at Idaho, but my game just skyrocketed.”
In August, Mwehla was shaking hands with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, all-pro quarterback Russell Wilson and superstar linebacker Bobby Wagner, who also is a Ford trainee.
“Pete and Russell were like, ‘Where did you come from?’ Mwehla laughed. “I talked to the coaches, and they said, ‘We can see you can play.’ ... I know Bobby personally. He talked to me after and told me, ‘That was a great workout,’ but basically, ‘They need more film.’ I said, ‘OK, that makes sense.’”
That’s where Vince McMahon’s second incarnation of the spring league came in. Mwehla impressed and appeared to have carved out a role, but he reaggravated a hamstring injury in training camp, forcing him to the injured list for the first four weeks of the year.
His debut came in Seattle’s final game March 7 at Houston. Mwehla caught his first pro pass — a 4-yard grab on a hook route.
“I was out for I don’t know how long, so it was nice to get my feet wet and get back in the groove of things,” he said. “When I got hurt, it was like, ‘Damn, we have how many more games? Five? That’s all you need (for some solid film).’”
The 1-4 Dragons, like all other teams in the sports world, had the rest of their season canceled the next week amid concerns because of the spread of the coronavirus.
Along the way, Mwehla said he learned to “play more fearlessly,” and vastly improved his overall football IQ and route-running. He fashioned friendships with former Washington receiver Kasen Williams and South Florida quarterback BJ Daniels, and appreciated the smoothness of the operation and sizable attendances for games at CenturyLink Field.
For now, Mwehla is back home, a few miles away from his team, training and awaiting another shot while also keeping busy with his music — Mwehla is a talented rap artist, whose songs were prominent in UI highlight packages.
That could be his vocation down the road, but he’s far from finished with trying his hand at pro football.
“The XFL’s full of hungry dogs,” he said. “The whole thing’s to get more film.
“I’ve worked too hard to give up on it.”
