Mustangs hope experience will carry them to greater heights

After a rocky 2021 season, coach Tim Olson is hoping for a bounce back year for the Deary Mustangs.
Deary struggled to a 1-6 record, losing all Whitepine League Division II games a year ago. Olson thinks the experience his team gained will elevate them to a stronger season.
“A lot of players were playing in their first varsity games last year,” Olson said. “The experience factor will be a huge help.”
The Mustangs are up to 20 players this season after only graduating three. Much of the group is back, and with a few new faces sprinkled in, Olson will be able to mix and match players in different positions.
Kalab Rickerd was the starting quarterback, and much of the offense ran through him. It allowed opposing defenses to zone in on containing Rickerd.
This season, the plan is to have the senior play at receiver position. The hope is it will allow Rickerd more room to operate, divert the attention away from the line and allow the running game to have more holes to run through.
Sophomore Wyatt Vincent will take over at quarterback, and he will have a lot of talent behind him to hand it off to.
Four players are possible options at running back, but Olson said juniors Blaine Clark and Tucker Ashmead will be the lead guys.
“We have a lot of skill position guys who can make some plays,” Olson said.
For any small school, injuries always are a concern. With Deary, those worries are amplified up front.
Olson thinks his first unit lines will be competitive, but there is a lack of depth. The trenches were a point of concern last season, and the blocking was not up to the level Olson wanted it to be.
“We struggled to finish blocks last year, so that is a huge point of emphasis this year,” Olson said.
Olson wants to see more consistency from his team, and less of the all or nothing he saw last year.
“We either had a negative play or a touchdown (last year),” Olson said.