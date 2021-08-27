Mustangs go through another overhaul

First-year coach Tim Olson is hoping to tackle a successful rebuild for the Deary High School football team as it enters the new season.
Olson, who was an assistant at Kendrick for five years, is the fourth Mustangs coach in the past four years, and he’s looking to implement his system in overhauling a roster that saw seven seniors graduate, most of whom were starters, including former star running back Brayden Stapleton.
Deary finished 4-4 in 2020 and won’t have a wide selection of returning talent on the roster, but Olson is ready to get his players on board with the change.
“The biggest goal is getting everybody on the same page with the playbook and our schemes,” Olson said. “A lot of the guys coming back have had a different coach just about every year they’ve been here, so focusing on the little things and cleaning up errors early, that’s going to be really important.”
Olson expects a solid offensive line led by senior returner Braedyn Stettler and wants to shoot for a run-heavy offense headlined by junior Dale Fletcher, whom Olson expects to get a healthy chunk of the carries along with senior fullback Ricky Bradley.
At quarterback, Olson said it’s a three-horse battle between juniors Kalab Rickerd and Gus Rickert, as well as sophomore Blaine Clark.
“We can control what we can control and we’ll definitely role with the punches this year,” Olson said. “With a lot of new terminology and not a whole lot of numbers coming back, it’s going to be different from what they’ve had in the past.”
Olson definitely is looking forward to his chance to lead this team.
“I’m really excited about this new program,” he said. “This being my first year as a head coach, I am really pumped about the guys we have in the locker room. There are some big question marks about positions that need to be filled still, but overall I really like what we have going.”
Deary opens the season at 7 p.m. today at Troy.
Deary
COACH — TIm Olson (first year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 1-2 in Whitepine League Division II, 4-4 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Ricky Bradley, sr., FB/LB; Braedyn Stettler, Sr., OL/DL; Dale Fletcher, jr., RB/DB; Gus Rickert, jr., TE/DE.
Five things to watch:
1. Olson is the team’s fourth coach in four years. Continuity has been a problem with the program. Can the kids adapt quickly to another new system? It worked last year because of the amount of seniors. This year? That could be a different story.
2. Quarterback is the biggest position battle heading into the season. The three players — juniors Kalab Rickerd and Gus Rickert, along with sophomore Blaine Clark — each bring good qualities to the table.
3. Sure this team has some inexperience, but Olson said it won’t be an excuse. He has high expectations for the underclassmen.
4. Junior Dale Fletcher and senior Ricky Bradley will have to play big roles on each side of the ball. The two will get the bulk of the carries in the running game, and each return in the back seven on defense.
5. The Mustangs have to be less aggressive on the defensive end, because they were burned way too often for big plays. Olson said the team is going to dial it back a bit and he’ll put his players in a spot to be successful.