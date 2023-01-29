Washington State sophomore guard Tara Wallack dribbles during Sunday's Pac-12 Conference game against Arizona at the McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. Wallack finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars.
TUCSON, Ariz. — Senior center Bella Murekatete scored 18 points, senior forward Ula Motuga added 16, and the two hit several key buckets down the stretch to lift Washington State to a 70-59 victory Sunday against No. 19 Arizona.
"I'm so excited for this team," Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. "We didn't play a great game against Arizona State. We needed to clean up some things to even have a chance against Arizona. Our kids were so focused. They knew what they needed to do. They didn't panic at any time. They kept hitting back and kept taking punches, and honestly was the more poised team. Kept it simple and put ourselves in the position to win this game."
Motuga and Murekatete hit two buckets each in a 1½-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter, giving the Cougars a 66-57 lead with 1:07 to go. The Wildcats misfired on their next two possessions and a free throw by Murekatete gave Washington State a 10-point lead with 27 seconds left.
Washington State led 48-46 heading to the fourth quarter and built a 58-50 lead before Madison Conner hit a 3-pointer to get the Wildcats within five points. That was as close as Arizona would get before Murekatete and Motuga took charge down the stretch.
Sophomore guard Tara Wallack had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Washington State (15-6, 5-5 Pac-12). Freshman guard Astera Tuhina scored 10 points and Murkatete had nine rebounds. Standout junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, in her second game back after tending to a personal matter in her native New Zealand, had 10 rebounds, seven assists and five points although she was 0-for-13 from the field.
"I think this weekend, in particular, Tara really let the game come to her," Ethridge said. "I think she really slowed down a little bit on offense, didn't force things and didn't worry if she missed a shot, and it's amazing what happens. I think that's just growth. And now we can just sit around and say she needs to be a double-double maker every night."
Esmery Martinez led Arizona with 14 points. Conner added 13 points and Kailyn Gilbert scored 11. The Wildcats (16-5, 6-4) shot only 30.8% in losing for the third time in five games.
After Arizona got the game's first bucket, the Cougars ran off 10 consecutive points to lead 10-2 with 5:54 remaining in the first quarter. Arizona bounced back with Martinez scoring 13 points in a 20-5 run that extended well into the second quarter, giving the Wildcats a 22-15 lead with 6:30 left in the half. The Cougars then took their turn with a 14-3 run giving them a 29-25 lead shortly before halftime. Washington State led 29-27 at the break.
The Cougars continued their surge into the third quarter, scoring the first nine points to build a 41-29 lead with 5:55 left in the quarter. Arizona then took its turn with a big scoring run as Conner scored eight points in a game-tying 15-3 burst.
Washington State, which beat Arizona State 61-57 on Friday, swept its Arizona road trip for the first time since the 2012-13 season. The Cougars are 8-1 in true road games this season, the best start in program history.
"I think its just showing our team, in particular, that we can win anywhere," Ethridge said. "We can compete with anybody. We're different that we've been in the past. We're not dependent on just one person scoring for us. That makes us more dangerous, and we still have room to grow. We're not bending down and hiding from anybody."
Washington State next plays No. 3 Stanford at 7 p.m. Friday at home.