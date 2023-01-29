WSU

Washington State sophomore guard Tara Wallack dribbles during Sunday's Pac-12 Conference game against Arizona at the McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. Wallack finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Senior center Bella Murekatete scored 18 points, senior forward Ula Motuga added 16, and the two hit several key buckets down the stretch to lift Washington State to a 70-59 victory Sunday against No. 19 Arizona.

"I'm so excited for this team," Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. "We didn't play a great game against Arizona State. We needed to clean up some things to even have a chance against Arizona. Our kids were so focused. They knew what they needed to do. They didn't panic at any time. They kept hitting back and kept taking punches, and honestly was the more poised team. Kept it simple and put ourselves in the position to win this game."

