A few years ago, Jacob Munoz was roaming the outfield and dazzling on the mound in Lewiston. He even threw a perfect game.
Today, he’s a lock-down first baseman and one of the best hitters for the University of San Francisco.
The former Bengals and Lewis-Clark Twins standout has rounded into one of the most valuable players for the Dons in this, his fifth and final college baseball season. He’s in Spokane this weekend as USF plays 17th-ranked Gonzaga. The pivotal three-game West Coast Conference series starts at 6 p.m. today.
The Dons (22-25, 15-9 WCC) enter the series in third place in the conference standings, 3½ games behind the first-place Bulldogs (30-13, 17-4), who have won nine games in a row. It’s both teams’ penultimate series this season.
The Dons also feature former LHS stalwart Julian Washburn. The junior pitcher has a 3.24 ERA in eight appearances — one start — this season.
“I’m really excited to go home,” said Munoz, who expects to have his father and some other family and friends in attendance. “… I’m just overall really excited to go back and see my family and have one last go at it and see what happens.”
Munoz has set career highs in several offensive categories this season, including hits (38), runs (21) and doubles (eight). But his most marked growth is his power. The left-hander has smacked six home runs this year — third-most on the team — after only hitting one homer in his first two seasons at USF. Before that, he hit three homers in two years at College of Marin, where he played before transferring.
Munoz hit five home runs during a seven-game stretch from March 20-April 2.
“He’s made a lot of improvements,” 23rd-year Dons coach Nino Giarratano said. “He understands the strike zone, so his on-base percentage is up. He just continues to improve each year that he plays the game. He pays attention to it. He really cares about what he wants to do. He can drive the ball into the gaps and get it out of the yard and he also can take his base hits at times. He’s got a very good baseball IQ.”
Munoz also leads the Dons with 38 RBI — he had 27 in his first two seasons combined — and tallied an eight-game hitting streak in early April. He was named the WCC’s player of the week April 5 after batting .667 during USF’s three-game sweep of Loyola Marymount.
He’s hitting .275 overall this season — fourth on the team — and .283 for his USF career. He hit .322 in 2020 before the season was canceled after 17 games.
“It’s kind of been the same every year where I’m always in the production line of the offense, so it’s nothing new,” Munoz said. “But it’s always good to finish out your career on a good year and do some things that I’ve been doing throughout my career and finish strong.”
Munoz also has been consistent with his glove at first base. A converted outfielder, the lefty has not committed an error in 245 chances this season. He recorded a career-high 13 putouts in USF’s 12-1 win April 16 against San Diego.
For his Dons career, Munoz has committed one error in 404 chances at first base and the outfield, a fielding percentage of .998.
“He’s made a great transition from an outfielder to a first baseman,” Giarratano said. “He’s worked diligently at becoming a better defensive player at that position. He’s tough enough to use his body and he moves his feet well and he’s had a wonderful year there at first base.”
In addition to a homecoming, the Dons’ games at Gonzaga will provide Munoz with some poignant nostalgia.
He played for the Spokane Dodgers travel ball team when he was in high school, and the Dodgers often played games and tournaments at the Bulldogs’ Patterson Baseball Complex. One tournament in 2015 was played shortly after the death of teammate Reggie Nault, who drowned in Lake Coeur d’Alene. Players wore Nault’s No. 24 on their jerseys and helmets during what Munoz called “a really emotional weekend.”
“There’s been a lot that’s happened on that field,” Munoz said.
