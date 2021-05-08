For much of the past 14 months, Eric Christiansen has necessarily kept his eyes on the voluminous dirt under his feet. Occasionally, though, he climbs to the water tank at the top of his new kingdom and gets a wider view.
“That’s when it really hits you,” he said this week. ”We’ve literally moved a mountain.”
To be specific, he and his team have shaped a hillside into a not-quite-finished, rough-hewn, 100-acre recreational complex, and he’s now ready to show it off.
EC Enterprises Motorsports Park, set amid undulating mounds near the bottom of the Lewiston Hill, will host its first major spectator event today, a reprisal of the Smash Bash Demolition Derby that Christiansen formerly staged twice each year at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the bouts of automotive destruction begin at 6 p.m. at the park’s primary venue, Northwest Freedom Arena.
At midweek, Christiansen still wasn’t sure how many people would show up for this inaugural bash, or exactly how many of the makeshift bleachers, “like a giant erector set,” he would manage to assemble on a knoll on the west side of the arena.
So he’s advising fans to bring lawn chairs. In fact, those are likely to figure prominently in future events as well, sprinkled along the nine terraces he’s carved into a perhaps 150-foot hill on the east side. He sees the terraces as a distinctive feature of the park and imagines them seating 2,000 people.
The bleachers on the opposite side, for now, are a sore point.
Christiansen said the contractor in charge of them, retained more than a year ago, failed to deliver and eventually forced EC Enterprises to build its own bleachers at the 11th hour. The fiasco delayed the installation of items like lighting poles, meaning this first demo derby, which could stretch to 10 p.m., will rely on the sort of light towers used at construction sites.
Christiansen thinks derby fans won’t bat an eye.
“So far, I’ve got tons and tons of phone calls, Facebook messages, texts — almost every form of communication,” he said. “I’ve explained this (bleacher situation) — we never want to mislead anybody. They’ve all been great: ‘We don’t care. We just want to come to a derby. We want to get outside. We want to start living again.’”
They were alluding, of course, to the pandemic, and they won’t find many virus-related restrictions at this event. The crowd size probably won’t be limited, masks won’t be required and concessions including food, beer and other beverages will be sold.
A sign at the gate of the park reads as follows.
“Attention. You are entering a privately owned recreational complex where you will likely encounter loud noises, fast vehicles, flying dirt and the smell of race fuel. You may also witness patriotism, the American flag, prayer, engaged families and people having fun. If you are offended or triggered by any of this, please turn around and go home. Thank you.”
The motorsports park has consumed Christiansen’s life since early last year, when he acquired use of the land from the property owner and later received approval from Nez Perce County to start building. The park allows him to resume the motorsports events he staged beginning in 2012 at the Roundup Grounds before a rupture with the Roundup Board prompted him to move them to Potlatch two years ago. Last year’s events were canceled because of the pandemic.
The derby will closely resemble the approximately 15 others Christiansen has overseen. The competitors will be mostly local. At 60,000 square feet, the arena is about twice the size as the Roundup Grounds venue, but in the interest of safety the derby will be confined to about 27,000 square feet.
The park is located about a mile up Albright Grade, a formerly obscure dead-end road that parallels U.S. Highway 95 on its west side. City officials say the park already has created traffic issues in recent months, so traffic directors will be on duty after the event and perhaps before as well.
Parking will be available for a fee near the primary venue and also near the park’s motocross track, where three relatively low-key EC Enterprises events have taken place since the park’s opening in February.
Advance tickets for $15 are available at local Les Schwab Tire Centers, Rogers Toyota, Rosauers Supermarket in Lewiston and online at ecmxpark.com, which also offers directions to the park. Tickets at the gate are $18.
For Christiansen, 49, the combination of anticipation and uncertainty this week feels familiar from his Roundup Grounds days.
“It’s been so insanely busy trying to get to this point that I haven’t really come up for air very much,” he said.
So it helps occasionally to contemplate that view from the park’s highest point, he said. It also helps to keep answering his hard-pressed cellphone. He’s been promoting his park as a multipurpose facility with limitless potential, and he’s encouraged by the feedback he’s getting.
“For being in Lewiston and just getting going, this park has got a lot of press in the Northwest and nationally,” he said. “I’ve fielded some very, very interesting phone calls the last month that I can’t talk about. But it’s like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ If even 30 percent of these calls come to fruition, it will put Lewiston on the map.”
