Seven Bantam wrestlers logged pins on Senior Night, and Clarkston ran away from Pullman for a 48-24 Great Northern League dual victory on Wednesday at Kramer Gym.
Clarkston coach Duane Benton commended Brayton Frei — at 132 pounds — for his showing, and did the same in regards to Tanner Lange, the team’s leader at 138 pounds.
All but one of the Bantams’ seniors had pins, and all of Pullman’s wins were also earned by pinfall.
Clarkston’s Damon Peace logged a nine-second pin at 220 pounds.
“Always like to get those league wins,” Benton said. “We’re improving. We’re happy with it. It’s good to get our lineups filled up.”
106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Caila Rice (Clk) won by forfeit. 126 — Gabe Smith (Pul) p. Mick Brown, 5:15. 132 — Brayton Frei (Clk) p. Maxwell Cordova 5:46. 138 — Tanner Lange (Clk) p. Richard Willington, 3:32. 145 — Zach Dahmen (Pul) p. Adam Caudle :32. 152 — Nathan Benton (Clk) won by forfeit. 160 — Kevin Huynh (Clk) p. Zephryrus Cook, 2:31. 170 — Will Sliger (Clk) p. Chadwick Holt-Turner, :27. 182 — Ali Albaqshi (Pul) p. Ryan Paige, :25. 195 — Joey Calene (Clk) p. Cotton Sears, 2:11. 220 — Damon Peace (Clk) p. Holden Chandler, :09. HWT — James Christ (Pul) p. Gunner Clough, 5:47.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC drops one spot in poll
KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team dropped a spot in the NAIA Division I coaches Top 25 poll that was released, moving down from No. 12 to No. 13.
The Warriors (9-2, 1-1 Frontier Conference) have won three consecutive games after dropping an 83-59 decision at Montana Tech on Dec. 7. LCSC has beaten Walla Walla and Maine-Fort Kent twice.
Kiara Burlage is putting together a strong junior season and leads the team with 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Peyton Souvenir ranks in the nation’s top 20 in total assists (49) and total steals (30).
The Warriors next play at 1 p.m. today at Whitworth.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC releases schedule
The Lewis-Clark State track and field team will open the indoor season Jan. 10-11 at the Vandal Open and Lauren McCluskey Multis at the University of Idaho.
The Warriors also will compete at the Idaho Open on Jan. 23 in Moscow, and twice at Boise State (Jan. 18 and Feb. 15) before taking part in the NAIA national indoor meet March 5-7 in Brookings, S.D.
The outdoor season begins March 19 at the Whitworth Multis. LCSC visits Spokane for five different meets at institutions in that area. The NAIA national outdoor meet takes place May 20-22 in Gulf Shores, Ala.