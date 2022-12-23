HONOLULU — In just his second game back from a knee injury that had kept him out of action for five games, Washington State junior guard Jabe Mullins remained calm and collected as he made the biggest shot of his career with the Cougars.

Mullins canned a 21-foot 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds remaining Thursday to give the Cougars a 66-64 victory in the quarterfinal round of the Diamond Head Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii.

Tags

Recommended for you