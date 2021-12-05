Sara Muelhausen stepped up when her team really needed her the most Saturday.
She went on a personal 7-0 run to end the game, propelling the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team to a 61-52 Cascade Conference victory against the Evergreen State Geoducks at the Activity Center.
“Sara (Muehlhausen) came through with some clutch baskets,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “It wasn’t always pretty, but I was proud of our effort and ability to find a way to win.”
The Warriors (8-0, 3-0) now have won five games by fewer than 10 points this season. That stretch has included a 79-74 triple-overtime classic Nov. 12 against Montana Tech in the Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic.
It might be this team’s calling card the rest of the season.
Sophomore guard Callie Stevens finished with 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field, and 5-8 on 3s, to lead LCSC. Muehlhausen finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and junior guard Hannah Broyles tacked on 10 points as the Warriors held Evergreen State (2-4, 1-2) to just 3-of-12 shooting (25 percent) in the final 10 minutes.
In the fourth, Muehlhausen scored 11 points, outscoring the Geoducks as a team by one.
Neither team had a lead larger than five points throughout until the fourth quarter, when LCSC was able to go up 51-44 with 7:27 remaining on a Muehlhausen layup.
Evergreen State eventually would cut the lead to 54-52 with 4:05 remaining after a Monique Bungay 3.
“You have to give a ton of credit to Evergreen,” Orr said. “Their defense really disrupted our offense most of the game. Every time it looked like we were going to pull away, Evergreen had a run of its own.”
Muehlhausen then went on her tear. She converted a layup just 14 seconds after the Bungay shot. At the 2:17 mark, she made 1 of 2 at the line. Muehlhausen followed with a laup with 1:26 to go, then capped it with a jump with 17 seconds remaining.
LCSC next plays at 3 p.m. next Saturday at George Fox.
EVERGREEN STATE (2-4, 1-2)
Sackridger 7-9 2-4 16, Betoney 4-12 1-2 9, Yenne 3-9 0-0 8, Garret 2-12 1-2 6, Watson 0-0 2-2 2, Beckett 3-6 0-1 6, Bungay 1-11 2-3 5. Totals 20-59 8-14 52.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (8-0, 3-0)
Stevens 8-12 1-2 22, Muehlhausen 7-13 1-2 15, Broyles 4-10 0-0 10, Holm 1-13 2-3 4, Sellman 1-9 0-0 2, Weaver 1-2 0-0 3, Clabby 0-0 2-5 2, Sander 1-4 0-0 2, Schroeder 0-1 1-2 1, Green 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 7-14 61.
Evergreen State 12 15 15 10—52
Lewis-Clark State 10 20 14 17—61
3-point goals — Evergreen State 4-23 (Yenne 2-5, Bungay 1-6, Garret 1-8, Betoney 0-4), Lewis-Clark State 8-23 (Stevens 5-8, Broyles 2-7, Weaver 1-2, Sander 0-1, Schroeder 0-1, Holm 0-4). Fouled out — Sackrider. Rebounds — Evergreen State 50 (Yenne 10), Lewis-Clark State 45 (Muehlhausen, Holm 11). Assists — Evergreen State 11 (Beotney, Watson 3), Lewis-Clark State 17 (Holm 5). Total fouls — Evergreen State 17, Lewis-Clark State 10. A — N/A.