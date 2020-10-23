Three area high school football teams officially have locked up bids to the state tournament.
Otherwise, things are a bit hazy.
With one more week of Idaho regular-season games remaining, Class 1A Division I powerhouse Prairie of Cottonwood and D-II heavy Kendrick have clinched titles in their respective Whitepine League divisions.
The Pirates (6-0, 5-0), whose last WPL defeat came three years ago, weren’t challenged in the slightest en route to a second consecutive unbeaten regular season — and another atop the state media poll.
The high-scorers and aggressive defenders at Prairie will surely receive a bye into the quarterfinal round.
The Tigers (5-1, 3-0) wrapped up their third straight WPL D-II championship with a gutty, 38-30 win against Deary last week. Kendrick, the classification’s No. 3 team in the media poll, will advance directly to the state quarterfinal round, which will take place Nov. 6 and 7.
Timberline of Weippe is back in the postseason after a long hiatus, spanning at least a decade, coach Pat Christopherson estimated. His team used a clutch fourth-quarter score and an out-and-out defensive gem to topple D-II rival Deary 30-28 on Sept. 25 in what proved to be the decisive game.
The Spartans (3-3, 2-1) are set to travel south next week to open State against second-ranked Dietrich.
In the old, eight-team state tournament format for 1A D-I, two or three schools from the WPL — widely known as the state’s top league in the class — typically qualified. The bracket was expanded to 12 entrants this year.
But by all appearances, the WPL’s representatives at the tournament this season again will top out at three.
Kamiah (5-2, 3-2) will host Kooskia’s Clearwater Valley (5-2, 4-1) at 7 p.m. today to sort out the league’s No. 2 seed to State.
CV, despite a couple of untimely injuries to standouts, is in the midst of a four-game winning streak, during which the Rams have outscored opponents 181-50.
The Kubs, who own impressive victories against Lapwai and previously unbeaten Genesee, are entering a potentially must-win situation coming off a 30-28 loss Oct. 16 at Potlatch, which earned its first win.
All told: The winner’s in, and the loser must await the final MaxPreps RPI rankings to see if it makes the cut.
Genesee might have been in contention, but the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-2) scrapped their season last week because of positive coronavirus cases at the school. The Loggers (1-5, 1-4) play at Lapwai (1-3, 1-3) at 7 p.m. today for a well-matched contest that presumably will not have an impact on the state bracket.
In Class 4A, Moscow — the No. 10 team in MaxPreps’ rankings — is off tonight, and has concluded its regular season at 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Inland Empire League play. The Bears started a month late because of local coronavirus concerns.
As a rule, two IEL wins used to be enough to qualify, but with the new selection process relying on MaxPreps’ power index, and with last week’s upset loss to league foe Sandpoint, Moscow’s fate remains up in the air. Yet its odds look good.
Sandpoint could claim the IEL title outright if it downs Lakeland tonight — in that case, Moscow simply would await the final MaxPreps rankings to settle the rest of the 16-team field.
If the Hawks clip the Bulldogs, a league champ will be determined by a three-way Kansas tiebreaker Monday at Coeur d’Alene’s Lake City High School, said Bears coach Phil Helbling. Moscow has won the IEL title the past two seasons.
In the Class 2A Central Idaho League — the game schedules of which have been cut and restructured heavily because of coronavirus concerns — it’ll be down to the wire ... literally as late as possible.
Grangeville (3-1, 1-0) will stage a de facto state play-in game with St. Maries (1-1, 0-0) on Oct. 30, as recently decided by the CIL athletic directors.
It’ll most likely double as the league championship. That’s assuming the favored Lumberjacks get past Orofino (1-1, 0-1) first. They play at 7 p.m. today.
The Bulldogs and Melba (5-1) also square off at 7 p.m. on the Mustangs’ home turf. Grangeville could add some healthy insurance to its RPI ranking with a win against MaxPreps’ No. 3 team in the class.
In Class 5A, Lewiston (3-5, 0-2) is just outside the bubble of State contention.
With IEL losses to Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls, and two more to Lakeland and Moscow, chances are the Bengals will be left out of the 12-team bracket.
Normally, IEL teams must register two league victories to earn a bid.
However, a convincing victory against Lake City (2-5, 0-2) at 7 p.m. today at Bengal Field would give Lewiston its third 5A victory, and at least a shot at being considered for one of the two at-large berths.
In 2018, three IEL teams qualified for State. The Bengals, who were the No. 3 out of the league then, needed six wins to sneak in.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.