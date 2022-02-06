As Callie Stevens dribbled back and forth, draining the final remaining seconds off the clock, the methodical thump of the basketball was replaced by an eruption of cheers Saturday at P1FCU Activity Center.
The buzzer sounded with Stevens pointing and sprinting towards her head coach, Lewis-Clark State’s Brian Orr, winner of his 500th women’s basketball game.
Stevens put up a career-high 30 points as the No. 22 Warriors rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Eastern Oregon 71-67 and avenge their only on-court loss of the season.
LCSC (20-3, 14-3) previously fell to the Mountaineers (17-9, 14-4) on Dec. 17, 72-70, on a last-second shot. Its other two losses came from forfeits because of COVID-19 protocols.
But revenge wasn’t the main thing on their minds.
They wanted to win this one for Orr.
“We’ve been talking about it all week and we just really wanted him to do this because he works so hard and we love him,” Stevens said. “He does so much for us and the least we could do is help get that win for him.”
Orr has coached the Warriors for 21 years, amassing a collection of memorable seasons along the way. He’s in the middle of another after reaching his latest major milestone.
“I’ve been here a long time. That’s what it is: I’m old,” Orr said, smiling. “It’s really good players. I haven’t made a basket, I haven’t had an assist, I’ve never gotten a steal. But I’ve gotten a few wins with good players.”
Stevens said this was a game the Warriors simply weren’t going to lose.
It didn’t matter that they trailed 41-31 at halftime nor that the Mountaineers drilled 10 3-pointers in the first two quarters on almost 50 percent shooting.
The Warriors’ zone defense “sharpened up” in the second half and LCSC started hitting big shots of its own.
Hannah Broyles, a Moscow High School product, hit back-to-back 3s to give the Warriors a 55-53 lead early in the fourth quarter for their first advantage since midway through the first.
Stevens followed with a steal and a fast-break layup and the Warriors had the feel of a team playing for something more than an ordinary victory.
Broyles also hit a 3 to start the third, followed by a traditional three-point play by Stevens to get the Warriors rolling out of the break.
“I thought Hannah’s baskets were all big,” Orr said. “It seems like when she makes a couple, it kind of loosens the rest of the team up.”
Broyles finished with 15 points, going 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.
Stevens added 30 points, surpassing her career high of 27 she set twice, including in a win Friday against College of Idaho, and also had six assists.
“I thought Callie was just unbelievable,” Orr said of the sophomore guard. “She’s a girl that can do it all: she can pull it from 3, she’s so quick with the basketball, she can finish at the rim in a number of different ways. She’s also a really good passer.”
The Warriors had all the momentum, but the Mountaineers weren’t going to go down easily.
Eastern Oregon cut the lead to 68-67 with about a minute left on a 3 by Sailor Liefke, but LCSC answered with a long jumper by Sara Muehlhausen on the other end. The Warriors’ 6-foot-3 junior center also had a steal in the closing seconds to ice the game. She finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Liefke’s 27 points led Eastern Oregon, 21 of those coming in the first half. Haley Robinett added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers.
With the win, the Warriors have won eight straight (11 not counting virus forfeits) to move a half-game ahead of Eastern Oregon in the Cascade Conference, where they’re tied for first with Southern Oregon.
“I think it gives us a little bit of a momentum push,” Stevens said. “Team play worked really well for us tonight. … It’s not just one person, everybody can do stuff at certain times, so that’s awesome to have.”
EASTERN OREGON (17-9, 14-4)
Stricklin 4-16 0-0 11, Juul 2-5 3-4 7, Liefke 9-16 1-2 27, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Robinett 7-14 1-1 17, Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Tia 0-3 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0, Arave 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 5-7 67.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (20-3, 14-3)
Muehlhausen 9-16 0-1 18, Holm 1-8 3-4 5, Stevens 11-17 5-6 30, Broyles 5-11 0-2 15, Sellman 0-1 0-0 0, Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0, Clabby 1-4 0-0 2, Sander 0-2 0-0 0, Green 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-61 9-15 71.
Eastern Oregon 21 20 12 14—67
Lewis-Clark State 18 13 18 22—71
3-point goals — Eastern Oregon 14-37 (Liefke 8-13, Stricklin 3-12, Robinett 2-3, Smith 1-3, Tia 0-1, Arave 0-1, Harris 0-4), Lewis-Clark State 8-25 (Broyles 5-10, Stevens 3-8, Sellman 0-1, Schroeder 0-1, Sander 0-1, Holm 0-4). Rebounds — Eastern Oregon 41 (Stricklin 9), Lewis-Clark State 38 (Holm 10). Assists — Eastern Oregon 20 (Liefke 5), Lewis-Clark State 12 (Stevens 6). Total fouls — Eastern Oregon 15, Lewis-Clark State 10. A — 517.
