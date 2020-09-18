The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet today and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but commissioner Larry Scott said a vote by the CEO Group is not expected.
“(Today) is a chance to get everyone caught up on what’s been a very dynamic and rapidly changing series of events over the last 24 to 48 hours,” Scott said Thursday. “We’ll obviously have to decide soon, but I’m not necessarily expecting a decision (today).”
A day after the Big Ten changed course from its decision to postpone fall sports becaise of the pandemic and set a late October start for football, the Pac-12 appeared headed toward a similar move.
The Mountain West is trying to do the same and there is some movement in the Mid-American Conference toward reconsidering a fall season.
“The board has asked for a plan,” Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said. That conference’s university presidents’ next meeting is next week.
Meanwhile, it was announced that another FBS game could not be played because of COVID-19 issues with one of the teams. Charlotte at No. 12 North Carolina scheduled for Saturday had to be canceled because the 49ers did not have enough available offensive linemen.
The Pac-12’s medical concerns about playing through the pandemic have been eased by the conference earlier this month securing rapid, daily coronavirus testing for all its schools. This week brought more good news. State and local authorities in California and Oregon signaled they would be willing to ease COVID-19-related restrictions that have made it almost impossible for six Pac-12 teams to prepare for a football season.
There still is work to be done with health officials, but things are moving quickly enough the Pac-12 is hopeful it could start a season that allows its teams to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The four playoff teams are scheduled to be selected Dec. 20.
“We feel we’ve got a responsibility to our student-athletes and our programs to explore that possibility. So that’s what we’re doing,” Scott said.
The Big Ten’s plan is to start an eight-game regular season the weekend of Oct. 24, with a championship game Dec. 19.
The San Jose Mercury News reported, citing unidentified sources, the Pac-12’s athletic directors were targeting Oct. 31 to start their football season. Scott declined to confirm the report or go into any details about potential models for a season.
The Pac-12 presidents’ meeting originally was scheduled to address basketball. The NCAA set a Nov. 25 opening date for the season. Scott said for the same reasons there is hope for a fall football season there is optimism the Pac-12 will start basketball season at the same time as the rest of the country.
Thompson, whose league includes three California schools, said he has been in frequent contact with Scott.
The lifting of restrictions in California has been a hurdle for the Mountain West to clear, too, but the conference still is trying to catch-up in another pivotal area.
“The real trigger on this is the rapid-result testing,” Thompson said. “And that’s the key, if we can get that. We’re talking to a number of manufacturers and providers. That has to be done really before any decisions can concretely be made.”
Another immediate concern for the Pac-12 and Mountain West is wildfires raging in California and Oregon that have led to unsafe air quality in some areas. The Seattle Mariners had a series this weekend with the San Diego Padres moved to Southern California.