SPOKANE — Snowflakes were just starting to fall in earnest as students hurriedly erected tents with the intent of camping out for a basketball game more than 24 hours away.

The overnight party eventually was called off because of concerns about the snow and frigid temperatures from the late autumn storm. But it still illustrated that there’s nothing else in West Coast college basketball to rival what Gonzaga has created the past two decades.

Tags

Recommended for you