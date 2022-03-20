Former players and colleagues recalled Ed Cheff as an unapologetic taskmaster with a hidden fund of empathy and insight Saturday during a memorial for the celebrated Lewis-Clark State baseball coach at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Cheff, who led the Warriors to 16 NAIA World Series titles between 1984 and his retirement in 2010, died at age 78 on Jan. 15 at his home in Sequim, Wash.
“Ed had a way of convincing you that you could be better at things than you thought you could be,” former LCSC shortstop Elliott Strankman said during a frank, rough-hewn memorial that drew a few hundred mourners and lasted more than 90 minutes.
“You could push yourself to limits that you never thought existed. That taught you a lot. You believed in yourself, that you could do something, you could overcome something. It was overcoming fear. We all have it. Ed knew how to break that.”
At the same time, multiple speakers, especially his ex-players, said Cheff’s admirable qualities often went unnoticed in real time, under the demands of his severe coaching style.
“Nobody went to practice going, ‘This is going to be great — I can’t wait to see Ed today,’” said Chip Damato, who played and coached for Cheff and conducted the memorial service. “Here we are, years later, and not one person in this room has anything but great things to say about him. (They) want to thank him for the impact he had on their lives, and the impact he had on this community and the baseball environment in general.”
Scott Hormel, among Cheff’s first players at the college, recalled how the coach’s burgeoning reputation among baseball insiders in the early 1980s led to Hormel’s decision to leave the University of Washington and enroll at LCSC.
“I was sitting in the (UW) dugout and two scouts came up,” he said. “We were chatting and they bluntly told me, ‘If you want to play professional baseball, go play for Ed Cheff.’
“I knew Ed Cheff. I’d played against him the year before. I sat in the first-base dugout watching him with pregame warmups. He was hitting rockets to the fence, bullets to the infield. A shortstop bobbled the ball. (Cheff) threw his bat, pulled his team off the field and I couldn’t believe it. I said, ‘There’s no way I’m playing for Ed Cheff.’”
Two weeks after the scouts’ advice, though, Hormel drove to Lewiston, dined with Cheff and eventually decided to transfer.
Another speaker who alluded to Cheff’s pregame warmups was former LCSC athletic director Dick Hannan, who prioritized watching them more than he did the first few innings of a game.
“I wanted to watch infield because that’s where the action was,” he said. “If you could take one of Ed’s infields, you could play baseball.”
Several speakers alluded to a sometimes unexpected kindness and compassion that Cheff displayed.
Gary Picone, a former Cheff assistant who went on to become AD, described the long hours and low pay of his early days at LCSC. School president Lee Vickers approached Picone and, despite a freeze on raises, said he’d scraped together the money to give him one.
“Many years later, when I was the athletic director,” Picone said, his eyes moistening as he continued the story, “I met with Lee Vickers and he told me, ‘Hey, by the way, that year you got the raise? That was Ed’s raise. He told me to give it to you.’”
Among the speakers was Idaho Sen. Robert Blair, R-Kendrick, who in February co-sponsored a resolution to honor Cheff. The legislature passed the resolution Thursday.
Closely tied with such tributes is the overarching role Cheff played in securing Lewiston as the site for the NAIA World Series, which has been staged at Lewis-Clark State 29 times since 1984.
“Growing up in Lewiston, Idaho, there were no major leagues or minor leagues,” former LCSC player Kyle Greene wrote in a tribute that was read aloud by Damato. “There was only Ed Cheff and his Warriors.
“Young boys flooded to the field to watch in awe as they took the diamond. Ed’s players were calloused by rocket ground balls, 90-miles-an-hour pitching machines and (a) brutally honest evaluation of their performance. These were the point of the spear sharpened daily by his grueling practices and psychological challenges. In the minds of many, no one could call themselves a good baseball player unless they could play for Ed.”
