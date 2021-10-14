EC Enterprises Motorsports Park in Lewiston will conduct its first two of a six-event Fall Race Series starting Friday at Track 148, the 1.3-mile outdoor motocross track at the facility.
Riders from all around the Northwest will converge on the facility to compete in various classes, from 50cc bikes to 450 cc professional riders.
“Fall racing is the best in my opinion,” track owner Eric Christiansen said. “The mornings are cool, temps are lower and typically the weather is great.”
The second weekend of the event is Nov. 6-7, with the final weekend Dec. 4-5.
To enter the competition, cost is $40 for 1st Class, $35 for 2nd Class and $30 for 3rd Class. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday for riders who are coming to camp for the weekend. Gates then will open at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, with practice at 8 a.m. Racing begins after practice.
Fans can purchase tickets for $15 for one day or $25 for the weekend.